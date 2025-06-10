Welsh-Made Documentary 'The Red List' Shines A Spotlight On The Hidden Heroes Of Plant Conservation

MENAFN - Pressat) Independent filmmaker Ross Pierson today announces The Red List, a new documentary that lifts the veil on the urgent, often-overlooked work of the National Botanic Garden of Wales as it battles to safeguard the nation's most threatened plant species.

Filmed over the course of a year and entirely self-funded, The Red List pairs sweeping cinematic visuals with the unmistakable voice of celebrated naturalist Iolo Williams. Williams guides viewers through the Garden's laboratories, horticultural centre, and remote, sometimes secret, locations deep in the Welsh countryside, revealing how botanist Dr Kevin McGinn and his colleagues are contributing to global conservation efforts from their quiet corner of Carmarthenshire.

“Plant conservation rarely grabs headlines, yet it underpins almost every ecosystem on Earth,” says director Ross Pierson.“When I learned about the passionate work being done at the Garden, I knew it deserved a spotlight. This film invites audiences to look beyond what's often called 'plant blindness' and witness the fight to save our botanical heritage.”

Key sequences track the race to locate and propagate species that face extinction threats in Wales, the search for rare plants in unexpected habitats, and a vital seed-banking partnership with London's Kew Gardens to safeguard biodiversity for generations to come. At its heart, the film tells the personal stories of scientists and horticulturists whose unwavering conviction is that Wales can lead on the world conservation stage.

The Red List will premiere at the Raindance Film Festival June 27th 2025, followed by an exclusive screening July 25th 2025 at the National Botanic Garden of Wales's Theatre Botanica. The July event will serve as the finale of a joint crowdfunding campaign between Pierson and the Garden to support the film's final production costs and wider distribution.



ABOUT ROSS PIERSON

Ross Pierson is a Wales-based filmmaker whose work explores the intersection of people, place, and conservation. His previous projects have screened at international festivals, including the BAFTA qualifying Carmarthen Bay Film Festival.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL BOTANIC GARDEN OF WALES

Founded to advance and share knowledge in the science of plants and inspire people's appreciation of flora, Welsh culture and heritage, while welcoming more than 150,000 visitors annually.

ABOUT RAINDANCE FILM FESTIVAL

The Raindance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the UK. Now in its 33rd year, Raindance is based in the heart of London's buzzing West End film district. It is officially recognised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (USA), BAFTA, and the British Independent Film Awards.

