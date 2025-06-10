THINKWARE Announces Father's Day Dash Cam Deals

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2025 5:58 pm - Many of THINKWARE's best-selling and most advanced dash cams are on sale.

United States, [June 9th, 2025] – THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam brand, is honoring the dads who go the distance every day with exclusive Father's Day savings on some of its top-rated dash cams. From June 9th to June 15th, shoppers can take advantage of limited-time deals designed to deliver peace of mind, advanced protection, and cutting-edge tech for every kind of driver.

All promotions will be available via THINKWARE's official store, Amazon, Best Buy, and select online and specialty retailers. Standout Father's Day deals include:

-U3000 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $479.99 (MSRP: $579.99) – A cutting-edge dash cam with 4K UHD recording, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

-ARC: $169.99 (MSRP: $249.99) – THINKWARE's latest release and most compact dash cam yet. This 2-channel system offers 2K 1440P QHD quality, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, a 2.7” LCD touchscreen display, and more.

-Q200 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $159.99 (MSRP: $199.99) – Equipped with 2K QHD Front and 1080P Rear resolution, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

-F70 PRO: $79.99 (MSRP: $99.99) – A compact yet powerful dash cam offering Full HD 1080P resolution, 140° wide-angle coverage, WDR technology, and Super Night Vision for Parking Surveillance mode.

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.

Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWAREDASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.

THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES, the world's largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.