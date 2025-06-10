Souq Al Wakrah Concludes 2025 Eid Al-Adha Festivities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The management of Souq Al Wakrah has concluded the 2025 Eid Al-Adha celebrations, which spanned four consecutive days and were marked by a large turnout and a joyful, festive atmosphere.

The events underscored the market's growing status as one of the most prominent cultural and tourist destinations in Qatar and the region.



The festivities were organized as part of the market management's commitment to offering a comprehensive experience that combines entertainment, shopping, and heritage. This reflects the market's identity as a landmark that promotes authentic cultural and social values while providing an attractive environment for all visitors.

The activities were diverse and catered to various age groups. The waterfront featured spectacular fireworks displays, alongside dedicated children's entertainment and a distinctive artistic element with the playing of traditional Eid songs-creating a uniquely festive ambiance.

Many visitors expressed their admiration for the high level of organization and the rich cultural diversity of the events, praising the market's family-friendly atmosphere that makes Souq Al Wakrah a preferred destination for celebrating special occasions and enjoying holidays.