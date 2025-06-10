Asian Launch - New Boston Condos June 19 - June 25 In Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila And Taipei

Private Showcase: 26 Coveted Boston Homes - 13 Remaining!

Rare U.S. property opportunity draws strong Asia interest; over 50% of units sold ahead of showcase tour.

- Donald Klip, Founder of America Mortgages, SINGAPORE, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new boutique condominium development has officially launched in Cambridge, Massachusetts, offering a rare opportunity to purchase new construction in one of the most sought-after academic and innovation hubs in the U.S. Located between MIT and Harvard University, the 26-unit project is already seeing strong demand, with only 13 units remaining.The project features a mix of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units priced from US$700,000 to US$1.5 million. With projected gross rental yields of 5-6%, the development appeals to investors looking for stable returns in a mature U.S. market.America Mortgages , the leading U.S. mortgage lender for foreign nationals and U.S. expats, is facilitating financing for international buyers up to 75% for foreign buyers and up to 80% for overseas expats.“We are excited to offer this project along with financing to our international clients. Boston is the most popular higher education city in the world, and now owning and financing property can be made available,” Donald Klip, Founder of America Mortgages.New developments in Cambridge are limited due to zoning restrictions and land scarcity. This launch represents one of the few opportunities for buyers to own newly built property in a market largely comprised of older housing stock.Asia Property Showcase Tour- Singapore: 19 June 2025- Hong Kong: 20 June 2025- Manila: 23 June 2025- Taipei: 25 June 2025Don't miss out. Reserve your spot before it's full.With more than half the units sold, interested buyers are encouraged to schedule a private showing or virtual tour as soon as possible.About America MortgagesAmerica Mortgages is a U.S.-based mortgage company specializing in financing for foreign nationals and U.S. expatriates purchasing or refinancing U.S. real estate. With clients in over 50 countries, the firm offers unmatched expertise in international lending, bridging the gap between global investors and U.S. real estate opportunities.

