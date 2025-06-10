Bigbank AS Invites To Attend Webinars Introducing Public Subordinated Bond Offering

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bigbank AS invites all interested parties to participate in a webinar introducing the issue of the public offering of Bigbank AS subordinated bonds in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The webinars will be organised on 11 June 2025 at 11:00 (EET) in Estonian and at 16:00 (EET) in English.

In the webinar, Bigbank AS management board members Martin Länts and Argo Kiltsmann will present an overview of Bigbank AS group, including business results, and the terms and conditions of the public subordinated bond issue. Those interested can ask questions during the webinar.

To participate in the webinar held in Estonian ( 11:00, EET) , please register at #/registration .

To participate in the webinar held in English ( 16:00, EET) , please register at #/registration .

The webinar will be recorded and published on Bigbank AS investor website and on the Nasdaq Baltic YouTube channel.

Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 April 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 274 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 170,000 active customers and employs over 550 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

