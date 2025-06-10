Reverseengineering®'S Inventor Scantocad Add-In Awarded Autodesk Certified App Status For Inventor 2026

Reverse Engineering direct to Inventor with 7 axis PCMM - No Drawing exist for manufacturing

- Braxton Carter, CEO of ReverseEngineering®LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ReverseEngineering, a global leader in CAD-native reverse engineering solutions, today announced that its Inventor ScanToCAD Add-In has officially achieved AutodeskCertified App status for AutodeskInventor2026.This certification confirms the Add-In as the most tightly integrated and purpose-built reverse engineering and inspection solution available for Inventor. It empowers engineers and manufacturers to perform real-time 3D scanning, probing, modeling, and inspection workflows entirely within the Inventor environment-eliminating the inefficiencies of external processes and data translation."Receiving Autodesk Certified App status for Inventor 2026 reinforces our commitment to delivering the most advanced and reliable reverse engineering tools in the industry," said Braxton Carter, CEO of ReverseEngineering. "No other add-in delivers direct probing, scanning, and modeling within Inventor at this level."Key Features of the ScanToCAD Add-In for Inventor:.Universal Hardware Compatibility – Seamlessly supports industry-standard hardware including Faro, Nikon, Leica, Hexagon, ROMER, and MicroScribe.Inventor-Native Reverse Engineering – Scan, model, and edit directly in Inventor's parametric feature tree..Real-Time Point Cloud Processing – Efficiently handles large, complex datasets using ReverseEngineering's optimized engine..Integrated Inspection & Measurement – Validate and document scanned parts without leaving Inventor..Certified Autodesk Integration – Certified for Inventor 2026, ensuring reliability, performance, and future-proof compatibility.Inventor users can now directly integrate devices like the Faro Armand Hexagon Absolute Armfor on-the-fly 3D measurement and reverse engineering, leveraging the full parametric power of Inventor in scan-driven workflows.For Hardware Developers: API & SDK Now AvailableReverseEngineeringoffers a full API and SDK to help hardware OEMs integrate their devices with Autodesk Inventor:.Reach the growing market of Inventor professionals..Deliver fully native Inventor workflows-no third-party translation required..Capture real-time 3D data directly inside CAD..Stand out as an Autodesk-compatible solution.Interested developers can contact: ...Learn More & Get StartedExplore the Inventor ScanToCAD Solution | Request a DemoAbout ReverseEngineeringReverseEngineering(a DBA of HighRES, Inc.) has pioneered ScanToCAD innovation with over 5,000 deployments worldwide. Focused on CAD-native solutions for 3D scanners and portable arms, the company enables engineers to model physical objects with exceptional speed, accuracy, and design intent-within the world's leading CAD platforms like AutodeskInventorAbout the Autodesk Certified Apps ProgramThe Autodesk Certified Apps Program recognizes software solutions that meet Autodesk's highest standards for security, stability, integration, and usability within their CAD ecosystem.Media ContactAmanda BlakeReverseEngineering888 Prospect Street, Suite 200La Jolla, CA 92038Phone: +1 858-488-5231Email: ...###

