KIWI Design Announces Limited-Time Discount On Best-Selling K4 Head Strap For Meta Quest 3/3S
Key Features of the KIWI design K4 Comfort Head Strap:
-
Compatible with Meta Quest 3/3S: The KIWI design K4 is a budget-friendly head strap for Meta Quest 3/3S, perfect for beginners or casual gamers. Its unique weight-balancing design improves comfort during use.
All-Day Comfort with Premium Materials: Memory foam cushioning and soft PU leather minimize facial pressure, ensuring fatigue-free VR marathons for gaming, movies, or workouts.
Perfect Weight Balance & Anti-Slip Design: The 233g K4 Head Strap ensures even weight distribution thanks to an enlarged rear headrest, eliminating facial strain and keeping your VR headset securely in place-even during intense movement.
Adjustable Head Strap for All Ages: This KIWI design VR accessories for Meta Quest 3/3S features an upgraded dial for quick and easy sizing. With a simple 52-degree hinge, you can install, remove, or adjust the strap in seconds to fit any head size, perfect for adults and kids.
Stable for High-Intensity Action: Engineered to stay firmly in place during fast-paced games or so that outs so that you can move freely without distractions. Game hard, stay secure!
Hear What Other Customers Say:
-
It dramatically reduces pressure on the face, especially around the cheeks and forehead, making long sessions more enjoyable.
The rear headrest design enhances balance, helping to keep the headset firmly in place - even during high-action games.
The adjustment dial is smooth and intuitive, and the overall strap is praised for being comfortable on both smaller and larger heads.
Compared to pricier alternatives, the K4 is often seen as a smarter choice for its performance-to-price ratio.
Parents also note that the strap is kid-friendly, thanks to its adjustability and stable fit.
Limited-Time Offer – Don't Miss Out!
For one week only, this Amazon-exclusive deal offers VR users the chance to enhance their gameplay with unmatched comfort- for $29.98 . Whether you're deep into competitive VR gaming or just exploring virtual worlds for fun, the K4 Comfort Head Strap is your go-to solution for premium comfort and stability.
To learn more about KIWI design and browse the full range of high-quality XR accessories, visit KIWI design Official Website and Amazon Store
Promotion Period:
June 9, 2025, 12:00 AM PDT – June 15, 2025, 11:59 PM PDT
Available on: Amazon US
Follow KIWI design on:
Facebook:
Instagram:
X:
YouTube: @KIWIdesign
TikTok: @kiwidesign_official
LinkedIn:
SOURCE KIWI design
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment