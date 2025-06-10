KIWI Design Announces Limited-Time Discount On Best-Selling K4 Head Strap For Meta Quest 3/3S

Key Features of the KIWI design K4 Comfort Head Strap:



Compatible with Meta Quest 3/3S: The KIWI design K4 is a budget-friendly head strap for Meta Quest 3/3S, perfect for beginners or casual gamers. Its unique weight-balancing design improves comfort during use.

All-Day Comfort with Premium Materials: Memory foam cushioning and soft PU leather minimize facial pressure, ensuring fatigue-free VR marathons for gaming, movies, or workouts.

Perfect Weight Balance & Anti-Slip Design: The 233g K4 Head Strap ensures even weight distribution thanks to an enlarged rear headrest, eliminating facial strain and keeping your VR headset securely in place-even during intense movement.

Adjustable Head Strap for All Ages: This KIWI design VR accessories for Meta Quest 3/3S features an upgraded dial for quick and easy sizing. With a simple 52-degree hinge, you can install, remove, or adjust the strap in seconds to fit any head size, perfect for adults and kids. Stable for High-Intensity Action: Engineered to stay firmly in place during fast-paced games or so that outs so that you can move freely without distractions. Game hard, stay secure!

Hear What Other Customers Say:



It dramatically reduces pressure on the face, especially around the cheeks and forehead, making long sessions more enjoyable.

The rear headrest design enhances balance, helping to keep the headset firmly in place - even during high-action games.

The adjustment dial is smooth and intuitive, and the overall strap is praised for being comfortable on both smaller and larger heads.

Compared to pricier alternatives, the K4 is often seen as a smarter choice for its performance-to-price ratio. Parents also note that the strap is kid-friendly, thanks to its adjustability and stable fit.

Limited-Time Offer – Don't Miss Out!

For one week only, this Amazon-exclusive deal offers VR users the chance to enhance their gameplay with unmatched comfort- for $29.98 . Whether you're deep into competitive VR gaming or just exploring virtual worlds for fun, the K4 Comfort Head Strap is your go-to solution for premium comfort and stability.

To learn more about KIWI design and browse the full range of high-quality XR accessories, visit KIWI design Official Website and Amazon Store

Promotion Period:

June 9, 2025, 12:00 AM PDT – June 15, 2025, 11:59 PM PDT

Available on: Amazon US

