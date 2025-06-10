Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday: Check Blockbuster Hits, Political Journey Of This Telugu Superstar

Telugu film actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has turned 65. NBK is rocking not only the political world but also the box office at this age. He has delivered four 100 crore films in 4 years

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Born on June 10, 1960, in Chennai, NBK has been active in films since 1974. He debuted with the Telugu film Tatamma Kala. He has worked in 109 films, a web series, and hosted two TV shows.

NBK got his first 100 crore film 'Akhanda' in 2021. This blockbuster grossed 124 crore rupees worldwide.

In 2023, NBK's two films 'Veera Simha Reddy' and 'Bhagwant Kesari' were released, both earning over 100 crore rupees worldwide. Both films were hits, grossing 132.5 crore and 118.2 crore rupees, respectively.

In 2025, NBK delivered his fourth consecutive 100 crore film, 'Dakku Maharaj'. While not a hit, it performed above average, earning 133.1 crore rupees worldwide, his highest-grossing film.

NBK's upcoming films include 'Akhanda 2', where he'll reprise a double role, and a cameo in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' in 2026. Both are expected to gross over 100 crore worldwide.

NBK is a three-time TDP MLA from Hindupur, winning in 2014, 2019, and 2024.