Miguel Uribe In Critical Condition Gun Used To Attack Colombian Presidential Candidate Traced To US Purchase

MENAFN - Live Mint) Colombia's left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, claimed on Monday that the security assigned to a presidential candidate, now critically wounded, had been“oddly scaled back” ahead of the shooting, raising concerns of a possible conspiracy.

Conservative senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe, 39, was shot twice in the head at close range by a 15-year-old suspected assassin while campaigning in Bogotá on Saturday. The attack has rocked the country, triggering widespread speculation about those responsible. Authorities suspect the teenager was a contract killer but acknowledge that the identity and motive of whoever ordered the hit remain unclear, AFP reported.

According to police chief Carlos Triana, the Glock pistol that he is alleged to have used was purchased legally in the US state of Arizona in 2020.

With Uribe fighting for his life in the hospital, Petro did little Monday to lower the political temperature. The president took to social media to accuse some opponents of politicising the tragedy.

He also claimed that the number of bodyguards assigned to Uribe had been“strangely reduced” from seven to three on the day of the attack, while calling for a full investigation.

Petro said he was the subject of a bounty taken up by "dark forces" and neo-nazis, and was the target of an "extraction" plot pitched to Israeli foreign intelligence agency Mossad.

Three agents and four police officers protected Uribe on day he was shot

Augusto Rodríguez, the head of Colombia's National Protection Unit (UNP), which is charged with protecting public figures, said three agents and four police officers protected Uribe on the day he was shot.

Augusto Rodriguez admitted“there were fewer people than there should have been” at the time of the attack because some had been working long hours the previous day.

Colombian lawmakers are typically assigned seven bodyguards and a motorcade consisting of two armoured vehicles, AFP reported, citing government officials.

Rodriguez-a trusted ally of President Petro and a former M-19 guerrilla-asserted that a police officer was in charge of coordinating security for the candidates.

Over 20 formal requests to enhance Uribe's security had been ignored.

At the same time, Miguel Uribe's lawyer filed a criminal complaint against Rodriguez, alleging that over 20 formal requests to enhance Uribe's security had been ignored.

(With inputs from AFP)



