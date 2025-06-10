Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Delayed Amid Soaring Temperatures Check Forecast

South Bengal to experience intense heat and discomfort for the next 3-4 days. Temperatures may rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius. Monsoon unlikely before the end of the second week of June

Kolkata Weather

The Meteorological Department says that the heat and discomfort will be at their peak in South Bengal for the next 3 to 4 days. Temperatures are forecast to rise by three to four degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures may rise by up to 4 degrees Celsius in the districts of South Bengal in the next three days. The likelihood of rain will also decrease in North Bengal.Sweltering heat continues in South Bengal. The chances of rain in South Bengal will decrease further from Sunday. Temperatures will rise in North Bengal due to the confluence of monsoon winds, water vapor from the Bay of Bengal, and dry winds like Loo from West India.Meteorologists predict that favorable conditions for monsoon may develop in South Bengal after June 12. However, before that, the influence of dry and hot winds will increase in South Bengal.Meanwhile, there is not much chance of monsoon arrival in South Bengal before the end of the second week of June. The weather in South Bengal may change again from Wednesday-Thursday.Hot and dry conditions like Loo are expected during the afternoon. Temperatures will rise for the next three days. The situation may change after that.The monsoon has entered North Bengal several days ahead of schedule. However, it has not reached the south. As a result, there is a possibility of more suffering mainly in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East-West Bardhaman, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad.There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain again in South Bengal next week. The monsoon has entered the northern part of the state long ago. But it is very weak.The temperature may rise up to four degrees by Wednesday. However, there is a possibility of rain till June 12.The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of scattered rain in all districts including Darjeeling Kalimpong Alipurduar Cooch Behar Jalpaiguri.