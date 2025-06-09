Five-Year Gold Production Outlook Webinar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perth, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIVE-YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION OUTLOOK INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL Perth, Western Australia/ June 10, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its five-year gold production outlook, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday June 11, 2025. CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday June 11, 2025

Perth – 7:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am Canada: Tuesday June 10, 2025

Vancouver – 4:00pm

Toronto – 7:00pm UK: Wednesday June 11, 2025

London – 12:00am



Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 828 2611 5208

For higher quality, dial the number below based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895





International numbers available:

After the conference call, a recording will be made available via Perseus's website, .



This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.