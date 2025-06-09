CURE Auto Insurance Named To Forbes' America's Best Insurance Companies For 2025

PRINCETON, N.J., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Auto Insurance proudly announces its inclusion in Forbes' prestigious list of America's Best Insurance Companies for 2025. The insurer earned its place on this list by consistently delivering exceptional customer service and affordable rates that set them apart from the industry.

The annual list is compiled in partnership with the market research firm Statista and is based on an independent survey of over 18,000 U.S. consumers. In addition to overall satisfaction and likelihood to refer the insurance provider, participants evaluated other various dimensions including customer service, price/performance, transparency, digital services and claims handling.

"Being named one of America's Best Insurance Companies by Forbes is a testament to our service levels and our commitment to offering equitable insurance rates," said Eric S. Poe, Chief Executive Officer of CURE auto insurance, who went to acknowledge the company's team. "We are honored by this recognition and remain dedicated to serving our policyholders with a focus on integrity and excellence."

Since its founding 35 year ago, CURE has remained relentless in the crusade to eliminate unfair pricing practices in the auto insurance industry. By emphasizing drivers' records over socioeconomic factors, CURE ensures that customers receive rates based on their driving behavior. Educating consumers on how they can save on their car insurance, fighting fraud and combating abuse have been the hallmarks of their mission.

About CURE auto insurance

Founded in 1990 in New Jersey, CURE insures 200,000+ vehicles and is licensed to do business in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It employs over 350 employees and collects more than $220 million in annual premiums. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, CURE has offices in New Jersey and Michigan. For more information, visit cure.

SOURCE CURE Auto Insurance

