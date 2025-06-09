Servita Appoints Matt Armstrong Barnes To Lead Global AI Practice

MENAFN - GetNews)



Servita, the award-winning global transformation company and trusted delivery partner to organisations across healthcare, government, financial services, defence and enterprise – as well as other industries undergoing major transformation – has appointed Matt Armstrong Barnes as Director of its Global AI Practice.

Matt joins from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he served since 2017 as Chief Technology Officer for AI & Data across the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa. With over 25 years of technology leadership experience and a proven track record in enterprise AI delivery, Matt will lead Servita's global push to help clients shape and implement real, achievable AI transformations.

“Matt's appointment reflects our commitment to being a different kind of AI partner, not product first, not theory led, and not hands off. We are transformation focused, delivery obsessed, and built to de-risk and drive outcomes for our clients,” said Ryan Tabberner, CEO of Servita.“Matt brings the leadership and clarity to help us scale that promise globally.”

Matt will lead Servita's Globally on AI, working closely with our expert delivery teams and regional leaders around the world. His focus is on embedding AI and data meaningfully within transformation programmes, helping organisations move fast with intent, reduce risk, and build internal capability as they go.

“AI has the power to transform organisations, but only when it is applied with purpose, ethics, and a relentless focus on outcomes,” said Armstrong Barnes.“Servita's ethos, delivery first, value always, perfectly matches how I believe AI should be approached. I am excited to be part of shaping this next chapter.”

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for Servita, as it builds on a growing portfolio of successful AI and digital transformation projects already delivered for clients and scales its global capabilities. Servita has a strong track record of delivering large scale transformation and digital programmes across the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kenya, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand, often in high risk, high value environments.

The company also manages major secure cloud infrastructures across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), including environments supporting large clients and Critical National Infrastructure for governments. With deep data and enterprise architecture expertise, and renowned capabilities in digital service design, delivery governance and organisational transformation, Servita helps clients realise the full business and human value of AI.

Matt is a Chartered Engineer with an MSc in Artificial Intelligence and a BSc in Computing Science. He is a Fellow of both the Institute of Engineering and Technology and the British Computer Society, a published author, and a technical reviewer for the Cambridge University hosted International Conference on AI, specialising in Deep Learning and Large Language Models.

About Servita

Servita is an award-winning global transformation company and trusted delivery partner to organisations in healthcare, government, financial services, defence and enterprise sectors. Servita helps clients turn strategy into outcomes by designing, delivering and managing complex transformation programmes, spanning AI, digital innovation, enterprise technology and operational change. This includes the creation of novel technology solutions and the provision of scalable managed services. With a focus on execution, impact and sustainability, Servita combines deep expertise with innovation to drive lasting value.