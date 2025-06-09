Advanced Solar Space Technology Record New Efficiency Of 15.7% At Production Scale Plus Master Services Agreement To Provide NOVI Space With Rollable PV Array Blankets For Launch In 2026: ASTI

Provider of Innovative, High-Performance, Flexible Thin-Film Solar Panels for Environments Where Wass, Performance, Reliability and Resilience Matter.

Successful Applications in Space Missions, Aircraft, Agrivoltaic Installations, Industrial/Commercial Construction and Consumer Goods.

Research and Development Center and 5-MW Nameplate Production Facility Strategically Located in Thornton, Colorado.

Multiple Strategic Partners in the Space Market, Including a Major Defense Contractor, Multiple Deployable Technology Companies and a Satellite Company.

Record New Efficiency of 15.7% at Production Scale for CIGS Solar Technology.

Master Services Agreement to Provide NOVI Space with Rollable PV Array Blankets for Launch in 2026.

Customer and Partner Discussions Held During April Space Symposium.

Spaceflight-Ready PV Blankets Rapidly Delivered to European Space Systems Provider in Record Two Weeks for Mission Launch This Year.

Important New Order for Advanced Space PV Module Design Revision.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI ) is backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio. ASTI is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability and resilience matter. ASTI photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. The ASTI research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is strategically located in Thornton, Colorado.

Achievement of Record New Efficiency of 15.7% at Production Scale for CIGS Solar Technology

On June 9th ASTI announced that its thin-film CIGS technology reached record efficiency at 15.7% (AM0) at production scale. This achievement aligns with the previously announced ASTI 2025 strategy which aimed to continue improving upon its thin-film PV's material quality, technological efficiency and production design optimization to increase the applicability of the technology in the space market.

Using the Titan, a module approximately one square foot in size , ASTI can now produce a formidable 15.7 watts in power per unit. These modules are approximately 0.03mm in thickness and just over eight grams in weight, possess an impressive power density of 1960W/kg before encapsulation.

ASTI engineering and production teams have consistently achieved increases in device efficiency and overall performance since September 2023. In the last 18 months, ASTI has reached significant milestones in efficiency testing, with the latest achievement of 15.7% representing a significant increase from Q1 2024:



Q3 2023: 11.6 watts

Q4 2023: 13.3 watts

Q1 2024: 14.0 watts Q2 2025: 15.7 watts



(Note: Power generation figures reflect STC conditions and AM0)

“These continued efficiency improvements for our CIGS arrays are the direct result of our U.S.-based manufacturing team's tireless focus on process improvement and advanced device engineering,” said Paul Warley, CEO of ASTI .“The jump in device efficiency we've experienced over the past two years has dramatically enhanced our technology's readiness for the space market, positioning it as an ideal solar material choice for satellite power systems and other spacecraft.”

Master Services Agreement to Provide NOVI Space with Rollable PV Array Blankets for Launch in 2026

On May 27th ASTI announced the signing of a Master Services Agreement with NOVI Space, Inc. , a Virginia-based space company that develops and operates AI-powered satellites with their TRL-9 edge computing technology.

ASTI has been contracted to provide rollable PV array blankets to NOVI to deliver real-time Earth Observation insights directly from space. NOVI plans to utilize ASTI lightweight, rollable solar technology in their AI edge processing constellation, scheduled for launch in early 2026. As part of the supply agreement, NOVI will provide ASTI with solar array operational performance data from orbit. This allows ASTI to rapidly iterate and validate product enhancements for future missions and continue to build upon years of R&D and specialty engineering for products suitable to thrive in the rigors of space.

ASTI has the capabilities to deliver mission-optimized solar array solutions based on CIGS PV products already developed with spaceflight heritage. Its high-maturity CIGS PV products in manufactured in its 5MW production facility in Thornton, CO enables delivery of arrays in just 6-8 weeks, versus market competition that typically struggles to meet aggressive delivery schedules and strives for 9–12-month lead times.

Customer and Partner Discussions During Space Symposium

On April 24th ASTI reported on its in-person tours and meetings hosted during the 40th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs earlier in April 2025.

Director of Space Solutions, Julian Miller, hosted six organizations onsite at the ASTI Thornton facility, and met with several others while attending the conference. Visitors reviewed the scale of ASTI operations, met with its technical team to better understand its customization and features, and further discussed collaborations for future space programs with respect to both product development and direct sales.

The ASTI 5MW production facility currently has the capacity to ship orders in excess of 100kW this summer. Space industry discussions include the exploration of new advanced capabilities enabled by ASTI CIGS PV products' combination of resiliency with mass, volume, cost and schedule efficiencies. These opportunities span across commercial, civil and defense market sectors and include emerging markets such as in-space manufacturing, distributed space power grids and Lunar surface operations, among others.

Spaceflight-Ready PV Blankets Delivered to European Space Systems Provider in Record-Breaking Two Weeks for Launch This Year

On March 28th ASTI announced the delivery of spaceflight-ready PV blankets to a leading European space systems provider, enabling an innovative new capability for making spacecraft lighter and more powerful. The ASTI PVblankets are expected to be flown to space later this year.

ASTI flexible CIGS PV design allows the delivered space solar array products to provide mission-enabling rollability within challenging mass and volumetric constraints. Qualification test and spaceflight operational data is expected to be made available to prospective customers as available as part of the ASTI Hardware Developer Kit program, aimed at making it easier for space mission managers and spacecraft engineers to unlock both mass savings and increased performance with Plug & Fly solar array hardware assemblies.

ASTI spaceflight-proven, high-TRL solar array products allow for rapid customization and short delivery timelines, thanks to its 5 MW production facility and refined manufacturing processes. This partnership enables the European space systems provider to leverage ASTI expertise, reducing both mission risk and cost.

Order Received for Advanced Space PV Module Design Revision

On March 27th ASTI announced an order to revise the design of its space solar products after being evaluated by a potential customer interested in technologies capable of receiving beamed power. ASTI CIGS PV products have undergone performance testing by multiple third parties evaluating technologies for receiving beamed power. An initial beamed-power optimized module was designed, prototyped, and delivered to multiple third parties for testing and evaluation in less than one month's time.

Analysis of both the ASTI preliminary commercial off-the-shelf CIGS PV module and the beamed power optimized CIGS PV module prototype test data validated ASTI CIGS PV material's superior thermal properties and demonstrated a pathway to further increase performance and power output. This design iteration was the basis of the most recent order received for the enhanced prototype after additional testing. ASTI is now fine-tuning module design modifications.

ASTI ability to quickly design, iterate, and refine space solar array products in its 5MW manufacturing facility demonstrates the reliable Manufactured Readiness Levels (MRLs) for current and prospective customers. ASTI is differentiated from traditional space solar providers' silicon-based PV products, as their CIGS manufacturing process allows design features and production processes to be adjusted for each customer's application needs. These agile and bespoke design capabilities enable ASTI to provide superior products relative to other prospective solar providers, meeting the needs of global customers as the space-based solar power market expands.

