HUDDLE 2025: The World's Leading Group Coaching Festival Returns October 28-30 In An All-Virtual Format

Group Coaching HQ today announced the return of HUDDLE, the world's premier live, online group coaching festival, set to take place October 28–30, 2025. Designed for coaching professionals, organizational leaders, and researchers, HUDDLE 2025 offers a dynamic, interactive alternative to traditional virtual events.







Now that it is entering its second year, HUDDLE has become a key gathering point for those dedicated to and interested in the growth of group coaching as a professional discipline. Created and hosted by Group Coaching HQ, the event is structured to foster real-time collaboration, reflective practice, and community-based learning through over 30 sessions that are entirely live and participatory.

“At HUDDLE, we don't believe in passive learning,” said Dominique Mas, co-founder of Group Coaching HQ.“Each session is intentionally designed to engage attendees in meaningful interaction and shared insight, reflecting the core belief that growth happens best in community.”

HUDDLE 2025 will feature four curated learning tracks:



Elevate: Fundamentals of Group Coaching - Ideal for those new to group coaching, this track introduces foundational tools and approaches to launch impactful coaching groups.

Thrive: Advanced Practices for Deeper Impact - Targeted at experienced group coaches, this stream explores nuanced strategies for enhancing group dynamics and navigating complexity.

Propel: Growing Your Group Coaching Business - Created for coaches looking to grow their group coaching business , this track offers tactical guidance on scalable program design, technology use, and client development. Expand: Internal Group Coaching for Organizations - Designed for in-house coaches, coaching leaders, and L&D professionals, this stream provides strategies to structure and scale company coaching programs.

All sessions are conducted live, with no pre-recorded presentations or passive panels. Participants will engage directly in experiential workshops, coaching-style practices, and collaborative learning. Sessions are led by a diverse faculty of international facilitators, representing a broad spectrum of coaching expertise.

Building on the momentum of last year's event, HUDDLE 2025 is expected to draw over 250 attendees from more than 10 countries. Eligible attendees can also earn up to 10 ICF Continuing Coach Education (CCE) credits.

Early bird registration is now open. Attendees can save $50 by registering before August 15, 2025, using code HUDDLE25EB50 at .

About Group Coaching HQ

Group Coaching HQ equips organizations and coaches with the expertise and support to lead the future of coaching: impactful, scalable group coaching programs. Through world-class training, certification, and resources, Group Coaching HQ helps coaches and leaders design and run transformational group coaching experiences with confidence, credibility, and impact.





