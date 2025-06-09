Acromegaly Drugs Market 2034: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Prevalence, Statistics, Revenue, Medication, Therapies, Treatment Market And Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Acromegaly Drugs Market"Acromegaly companies are Amolyt Pharma, Amryt Pharma Plc, Antisense Therapeutics Ltd, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, ASCIL Biopharm, Camurus AB, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Debiopharm International SA, DexTech Medical AB, Enesi Pharma Ltd, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals, Genevant Sciences Ltd, GlyTech Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Italfarmaco SpA, OPKO Health Inc, Pharmathen, Rani Therapeutics, Strongbridge Biopharma plc., and others.

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's " Acromegaly Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of Acromegaly, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acromegaly market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Acromegaly market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Acromegaly market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Acromegaly treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Acromegaly market.

Some facts of the Acromegaly Market Report are:



According to DelveInsight, Acromegaly market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

The Acromegaly market size was valued ~USD 1,300 million in 2023 and is to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

Leading Acromegaly companies working in the market are Amolyt Pharma, Amryt Pharma Plc, Antisense Therapeutics Ltd, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, ASCIL Biopharm, Camurus AB, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Debiopharm International SA, DexTech Medical AB, Enesi Pharma Ltd, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Genevant Sciences Ltd, GlyTech Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Italfarmaco SpA, OPKO Health Inc, Pharmathen Global BV, Rani Therapeutics LLC, Strongbridge Biopharma plc., and others.

Key Acromegaly Therapies expected to launch in the market are Paltusotine (CRN 00808), CAM-2029 (octreotide subcutaneous depot), and many others.

In March 2025, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for paltusotine, the first once-daily, oral, selectively-targeted somatostatin receptor type 2 nonpeptide agonist, for the proposed treatment and long-term maintenance therapy of acromegaly, a serious, rare and progressive endocrine disorder characterized by consistently elevated levels of growth hormone. The MAA will now be reviewed by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). Additionally, the EMA on February 27, 2025 granted paltusotine Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of acromegaly.

In January 2025, MAR002 is a promising first-in-class antibody targeting the growth hormone receptor (GHR), being developed for the treatment of acromegaly. Acromegaly is a serious, life-threatening condition primarily driven by insulin resistance, lipotoxicity, and cardiovascular issues. Current treatments for acromegaly often fail to provide optimal disease management. In the U.S., it is estimated that over 30,000 individuals are affected by acromegaly.

In December 2024, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for investigational candidate paltusotine for the treatment and long-term maintenance therapy of acromegaly in adults. If approved, paltusotine will be the first and only once-daily, oral, selective somatostatin receptor type 2 nonpeptide agonist available for adults living with acromegaly.

In October 2024, Camurus (NASDAQ STO: CAMX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) regarding the new drug application (NDA) for CAM2029 (octreotide) extended-release injection for the treatment of patients with acromegaly.

On March 2024, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals announced results of a Randomized, Controlled, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Paltusotine in Subjects With Non-pharmacologically Treated Acromegaly (PATHFNDR-2)

On April 2024, Camurus AB announced results of a Phase 3, Open-label, Single-arm, Multi-center Trial to Assess the Long-term Safety of Octreotide Subcutaneous Depot (CAM2029) in Patients With Acromegaly

On September 2023, Pfizer announced results of a non-interventional observational study, to identify safety and effectiveness of Somavert during the post-marketing period based on the Korean RMP as required by the regulations of Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)

The Acromegaly market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acromegaly pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acromegaly market dynamics.

In 2023, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of acromegaly in the 7MM, with approximately 27,000 cases, followed by Japan with around 9,000 cases.

In the United States, gender-specific cases of acromegaly in 2023 were approximately 13,000 in males and around 14,000 in females.

In the US, tumor size-specific cases of acromegaly in 2023 were approximately 75% for macroadenomas and 25% for microadenomas, with numbers expected to rise.

In the EU4 and the UK, tumor origin-specific cases of acromegaly in 2023 included approximately 20,300 cases from pituitary tumors and around 1,060 cases from non-pituitary tumors.

In September 2024, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today revealed that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for paltusotine, the first once-daily, oral, selectively-targeted somatostatin receptor type 2 nonpeptide agonist being developed for the proposed treatment and long-term maintenance therapy of acromegaly.

In July 2024, Swedish pharmaceutical company Camurus announced positive outcomes from the Phase III ACROINNOVA 2 study, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of octreotide subcutaneous (SC) depot (CAM2029) in patients with acromegaly.

In 2023, the total acromegaly market size in the United States was approximately USD 700 million.

In 2023, somatostatin therapies generated the largest market size among all acromegaly treatments in the United States, reaching around USD 500 million, followed by growth hormone antagonists at approximately USD 160 million.

In 2023, somatostatin therapies generated the highest revenue among all treatments in the EU4 and the UK, totaling approximately USD 300 million, followed by growth hormone antagonists at around USD 90 million. In the EU4 countries and the UK, the UK accounted for the largest share of the acromegaly market, contributing around 30% of the total market size in these regions.

Acromegaly Overview

Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder that results from the excessive production of growth hormone (GH), typically caused by a benign tumor on the pituitary gland known as a pituitary adenoma. This overproduction of GH leads to increased levels of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), which causes abnormal growth of bones and tissues over time. Acromegaly usually develops gradually and often goes undiagnosed for years due to its slow progression.

Common symptoms of acromegaly include enlarged hands and feet, facial changes (such as protruding jaw and enlarged nose), joint pain, thickened skin, fatigue, and excessive sweating. If left untreated, acromegaly can lead to serious complications like hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cardiomyopathy, sleep apnea, and an increased risk of colon polyps or cancer.

Acromegaly Diagnosis involves measuring GH and IGF-1 levels in the blood, along with MRI scans to detect pituitary tumors. Acromegaly Treatment options include surgical removal of the tumor, medications to reduce GH production (such as somatostatin analogs or GH receptor antagonists), and radiation therapy when surgery isn't feasible.

Early diagnosis and management of acromegaly are essential to prevent complications, improve quality of life, and reduce mortality risk associated with the disease.

Acromegaly Market

The Acromegaly market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Acromegaly market trends by analyzing the impact of current Acromegaly therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Acromegaly market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Acromegaly market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Acromegaly market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Acromegaly Epidemiology

The Acromegaly epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Acromegaly patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Acromegaly market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Acromegaly Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Acromegaly drugs recently launched in the Acromegaly market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Acromegaly market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Acromegaly Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Acromegaly market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Acromegaly Pipeline Development Activities

The Acromegaly report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Acromegaly companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Acromegaly Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Acromegaly Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Acromegaly treatment markets in the upcoming years are Amolyt Pharma, Amryt Pharma Plc, Antisense Therapeutics Ltd, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, ASCIL Biopharm, Camurus AB, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Debiopharm International SA, DexTech Medical AB, Enesi Pharma Ltd, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Genevant Sciences Ltd, GlyTech Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Italfarmaco SpA, OPKO Health Inc, Pharmathen Global BV, Rani Therapeutics LLC, Strongbridge Biopharma plc., and others.

Acromegaly Report Key Insights

1. Acromegaly Patient Population

2. Acromegaly Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Acromegaly Market

4. Acromegaly Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Acromegaly Market Opportunities

6. Acromegaly Therapeutic Approaches

7. Acromegaly Pipeline Analysis

8. Acromegaly Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Acromegaly Market

