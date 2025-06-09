SBU Detains Russian Agent Who Directed Airstrikes On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the SBU , the investigation revealed that the suspect was working on behalf of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). His main task was to identify and transmit the coordinates of Ukrainian air defense systems and mobile fire groups protecting the Ukrainian capital.

Available intelligence suggests that the Russian military planned to first eliminate Ukraine's air defenses and then carry out unimpeded strikes on Kyiv's civilian infrastructure.

The agent turned out to be a 41-year-old warehouse worker at a local business. He had been recruited by the FSB through the banned Russian social media platform VKontakte.

Acting on instructions from his Russian handlers, the suspect would go out during air raid alerts to track the locations of air defense units and mobile fire teams operating in the Kyiv region. Upon detecting such units, he was to report their positions so that Russian forces could target them in future strikes.

Two Russian agents detained in Dnipro over car bomb attack on prosecutor

SBU officers exposed the agent at the early stage of his intelligence activity. He was detained while conducting surveillance near a base used by Ukrainian forces. A mobile phone containing evidence of his collaboration with the FSB was seized at the scene.

In parallel, the SBU took measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian forces.

The suspect has been formally charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). He is currently in custody and faces a potential life sentence with confiscation of property.

The operation was conducted by the SBU in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Photo: SBU