US Military Deploys 700 Marines To Los Angeles As Anti-ICE Protests Turn Violent, Spread To San Francisco

The US military will temporarily deploy 700 Marines to Los Angeles, according to an official cited by Reuters. The deployment, intended to bolster National Guard forces already on the ground, marks a rare use of active-duty troops for domestic unrest.

“This violence that I've seen is disgusting,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said.“Looking at the violence tonight, I think we've got to make a reassessment.”

Newsom slams federal overreach

California leaders, including Governor Gavin Newsom, condemned President Donald Trump's move, calling it unconstitutional and authoritarian.

“This is a manufactured crisis,” Newsom wrote on X.“He is creating fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the U.S. constitution.”

Newsom announced plans to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over what he calls the“unlawful” deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles .

“This is a serious breach of state sovereignty - inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they're actually needed,” Newsom said in a post on X.“Rescind the order. Return control to California.”

In a formal letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Newsom demanded the immediate return of the troops, arguing that local law enforcement had sufficient resources to maintain order.

“At present, law enforcement authorities from the City and County of Los Angeles are safeguarding public safety,” the letter read, citing Saturday evening's robust response to protests as proof.

Trump fires back:“Bring in the troops”

President Trump urged aggressive enforcement and even suggesting that California's governor be arrested .

“I would do it if I were Tom,” Trump said when asked whether his immigration czar should arrest Newsom.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the protests“migrant riots” and claimed Los Angeles was being“invaded and occupied by illegal aliens and criminals.”

Military secures federal buildings

As of Sunday, US Northern Command confirmed 300 National Guard troops were stationed at key locations in the LA area, including around the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building, which houses a detention facility at the heart of the controversy.

Anti-ICE graffiti covered windows and walls around the site as demonstrators clashed with law enforcement. Guard troops could be seen at entrances and surrounding intersections.

Clashes, arrests, and rising tensions

The protests, initially sparked by federal immigration raids on Friday, have intensified into full-blown confrontations with police. On Sunday night, demonstrators reportedly set self-driving Waymo vehicles ablaze, shut down major freeways, and vandalized businesses.

LAPD reported 31 arrests across the weekend for offenses ranging from assault on officers to attempted murder with Molotov cocktails. Five police officers were injured.

Unrest has not been confined to Los Angeles. In San Francisco, 60 protesters were arrested on Sunday night after a demonstration turned violent near an ICE office.

“Everyone has a right to protest peacefully,” said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie,“but we will never tolerate violent and destructive behavior.”

The standoff between California and the White House is now legal, political, and military - with protests esclating.

