Protiviti Honored On 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces In The Bay Areatm List

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2025TM list. This marks the seventh time the company has earned a place on the highly competitive list, which recognizes organizations that have established themselves as one of the best workplaces among companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"We are committed to fostering a high performance, growth-oriented and inclusive corporate culture where all our people can thrive," said Scott Redfearn, EVP, global human resources, Protiviti. "Being recognized on this prestigious list once again is a testament to our employees' dedication to success as we accelerate innovation, deliver exceptional customer experiences, support our communities and celebrate belonging."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list was determined based on the review of nearly 85,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies, offering a comprehensive picture of their workplace. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer an exceptional employee experience through behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues and loyalty to the company – regardless of role or status within the organization. Companies must be Great Place to Work-certified to be eligible for the list.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies prove that prioritizing people leads to better performance, and that leaders who invest in their people are rewarded with more sustainable and profitable businesses."

Recently named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 11th consecutive year, Protiviti was also recognized on the 2025 Glassdoor Best Places to Work and Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms lists. In 2024, the firm was honored as a Fortune Best Workplace for Consulting & Professional ServicesTM , Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators and by Seramount as a Top Company for Executive Women and a Best Company for Multicultural Women.

About Protiviti

Protiviti ( ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 11th consecutive year, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ).

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

