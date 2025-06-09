Benchmade Dacian Wins Blade Magazine's American-Made Fixed Blade Of The Year At Blade Show 2025

Dacian

Benchmade's everyday carry fixed blade earns top honors eyeing its returns this July with a premium leather scout-carry sheath and a new color variant

OREGON CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Benchmade Knife Company announces that the Dacian has been awarded the Blade Magazine American-Made Fixed Blade of the Year at Blade Show 2025 in Atlanta. This recognition highlights Benchmade's commitment to American manufacturing and precision-engineered outdoor tools.“This award validates what our team set out to do with the Dacian-build a compact fixed blade that delivers reliability and control in a simple package, all built by hardworking American men and women every day in our factory,” said Joe Prebich, Vice President of Marketing and Product.“Benchmade has always stood for American craftsmanship, and we're incredibly proud of the skilled hands behind the Dacian who brought this award-winning knife to life.”Originally launched in two variants-Blue Denim Micarta with copper PVD hardware and Brown Canvas Micarta with black hardware and a blue Cerakote blade-the Dacian was designed as a compact fixed-blade for everyday carry and outdoor versatility. This July, Benchmade introduces a new third option featuring a Black Micarta handle paired with a black Cerakote blade. All three Dacian models will be released with a premium leather scout-carry sheath, offering a refined and low-profile horizontal carry option across the full line.“The Dacian is a testament to our commitment to using premium materials without compromise-from the steel to the Micarta handles to the updated leather scout-carry sheath,” said Vance Collver, Director of Product at Benchmade.“We're proud to continue pushing the boundaries of American craftsmanship.”The Dacian delivers strength, control, and reliability in a streamlined 7.57-inch long profile. Built from CPM-MagnaCut stainless steel with a spear point blade and contoured Micarta handle, it offers confident handling and secure grip in both everyday and outdoor environments. With a refined silhouette and purpose-built materials, the Dacian provides dependable performance in a compact fixed-blade platform designed to go anywhere. Beginning in July, each version of the Dacian will ship with the new leather sheath, allowing for discreet, horizontal belt carry.The Dacian is part of Benchmade's Blue Class line and is priced at $300 for the standard 203 models and $320 for the 203BT-01 configuration. The updated Dacian line will be available in July through authorized Benchmade dealers and at Benchmade.For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

