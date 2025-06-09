Game Changing Technologies Granted Their Gaming Distributors License By The Fond Du Lac Band Of Lake Superior Chippewa

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Game Changing Technologies (“GCT”) announced today that they had been granted their gaming distributors license from the Fond Du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa by the Fond Du Lac Reservation Business Committee. GCT holds more than 125 active gaming licenses for Tribal and non-Tribal casinos. GCT's casino customers span more than 20 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, and Washington State.“We are very proud to hold so many gaming licenses throughout North America,” said Mr. Andrew Cardno, CEO of GCT. Mr. Cardno went on to say,“holding over 125 gaming licenses is both an honor and a privilege. When casinos are looking for a trusted partner, they need to look no further than GCT as we have proven over the past eight years that we are a highly reputable company with the utmost integrity.”ABOUT GCTGame Changing Technologies, Inc. (“GCT”) provides“game-changing” technologies and solutions to the gaming industry (Tribal and non-Tribal). GCT is a well-recognized leader in the industry. Today's fast-changing and complex business environment requires sophisticated tools and specialized expertise. That is why GCT works hard to make available the best technology solutions to the gaming industry to help casino operators improve both operational performance and customer experience. Through strong and well-proven partnerships, GCT brings operators the best technologies in the industry, which combined with GCT's own highly sought-after expertise, provides a winning and reliable solution for operators. The Speed of You partnership allows GCT to now offer technology solutions directly to the Tribes themselves for the benefit of Tribal members and future generations.For inquiries:Andrew Cardno, CEO...

