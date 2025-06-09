DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Select Medical Holdings Corporation Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
NEWTOWN, Pa., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Select Medical Holdings Corporation. ("Select"). Select learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about April 9, 2025. To join this case, go HERE .
About Select Medical Holdings Corporation
Select Medical Holdings Corporation is a Pennsylvania-based healthcare provider. Its core services include long-term acute care, physical rehabilitation within hospitals, and therapy offered in outpatient settings.
What happened?
On or around April 9, 2025, Select learned of a network incident involving its debt collection services provider, Nationwide Recovery Services, Inc. ("NRS"). On July 11, 2024, NRS became aware of suspicious activity affecting its computer systems, which resulted in a network outage. NRS took steps to secure its network and initiated an investigation. The investigation determined that between July 5, 2024, and July 11, 2024, certain files had been copied from NRS's system. It was also concluded that personal information related to Select's guarantors may have been compromised in the incident. On June 6, 2025, Select mailed notification letters to individuals affected by the data breach.
What type of information was stolen?
The personal information in the compromised files may have included:
-
Names
Social Security Numbers
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning Select you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals affected by the Select data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: [email protected]
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.
