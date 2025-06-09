Ellen Phinney's New Book 'A Dog And His Boy: The Switch' Is A Whimsical Story Inspired By Her Golden Retriever, Scout

A Dog and His Boy: The Switch book cover

“A Dog and His Boy: The Switch” is a trading places middle grade book about the unbreakable bond between pets and their humans

- Ellen PhinneyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In her debut book for young readers,“A Dog and His Boy: The Switch,” Ellen Phinney tells the story of an 11-year-old boy, Jax, and a dog, Scout, accidentally switching bodies and going on adventures from their new vantage points. It's a fictional story about friendship, the unbreakable bond between pets and their humans, and family. The book was published on June 8, coinciding with National Best Friends Day , celebrating best friends. A YouGov survey from earlier this year found that 49% of dog owners consider themselves to be their dog's companion, and 46% consider themselves to be their dog's best friend.Inspired by her golden retriever, Scout, who went on adventures with her throughout California, Colorado, and Oregon, Phinney wrote“A Dog and His Boy: The Switch" to captivate children with vivid imaginations, a sense of adventure, and lively antics. With age-appropriate dialogue, Phinney creatively weaves themes of friendships, love, family, and a bond unlike any other throughout the book.“My own golden retriever, Scout, was my muse and inspiration for this book. He had puppy-like energy that was boundless his entire life. He passed away last year, and it became important to me to publish this story for him and to spread cheer with his goofy personality,” Phinney said.“I wanted to memorialize Scout in a fun way that showed the power of friendship and emotions in the dog-human relationship.”The cover of“A Dog and His Boy: The Switch" is illustrated by Penny Weber.Ellen Phinney is a creative professional based in Los Angeles with a background in corporate event production. A graduate of USC's School of Cinematic Arts, Phinney is expanding on her writing career and using her creative skills to craft a fun story that can entertain children. Phinney envisions“A Dog and His Boy: The Switch” to be the first in a series of books about Scout and/or inspire a television series or movie based on the adventures of Scout and Jax.To learn more about“A Dog and His Boy: The Switch”, visit .“A Dog and His Boy: The Switch" is the sixth title by Soro Publishing, a hybrid publishing company based in Southern California.ABOUT SORO PUBLISHINGSoro Publishing is the most author-focused publishing solution. Soro Publishing is proud to commit to the Independent Book Publishers Association Hybrid Publisher Criteria. To learn more about Soro Publishing, visit .###

Adriana Maestas

A Call To Action, Inc.

...ulting

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.