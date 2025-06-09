MUSE Microscopy, Inc. Launches Veterinary Digital Pathology With The First-Of-Its-Kind Tissue-To-Direct Digital Imaging For The Veterinary Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSE Microscopy, Inc ., a pioneer in digital pathology innovation, today announced the formation of, a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on transforming pathology through point-of-care service. This initiative aims to provide same-day results for tissue biopsies. This new service will provide the gold standard of patient care allowing veterinarians to deliver pet parents with diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment plans efficiently using the SmartPath MUSE Technology TM (SmartPath)* Platform.

The strategic move signifies MUSE's formal entry into the veterinary health market, bringing point-of-care and real-time diagnostic imaging to specialty, emergency, and family veterinary practices nationwide. Utilizing the unique capabilities of SmartPath for rapid, non-destructive tissue imaging, MUSE Veterinary Digital Pathology empowers veterinarians to make real-time treatment decisions, marking a significant innovation in tissue pathology in the past century. Matthew Nunez , CEO of MUSE Microscopy , will lead MUSE Veterinary Digital Pathology supported by a seasoned executive, Darin Nelson , who has a proven track record in building and scaling veterinary diagnostic companies. He acquired more than 800 animal hospitals for both VCA and Thrive Pet Healthcare and helped pet insurer Trupanion go public. Darin will join the company as President . Dr. Jeffrey Edwards , DVM, MPH, MRVCS, DAVCP , a clinical leader in veterinary diagnostics in his storied career, has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer overseeing the anatomic pathology team and the translational adoption of our innovative technology in veterinary practices nationwide..

“This launch represents a natural and strategic expansion of our technology platform,” stated Matthew Nunez .“The veterinary sector is primed for innovation in diagnostic speed and precision. With MUSE Veterinary Digital Pathology, we are delivering state-of-the-art digital pathology directly to the point-of-care, empowering veterinarians to deliver faster diagnoses, reduce unnecessary delays, and elevate patient care.”

MUSE Veterinary Digital Pathology will initially target specialty and emergency practices and large general practices, expected to commence in Q4 2025. The platform's intraoperative capabilities, same day results, and SmartPath's tissue-to-digital imaging will provide real-time surgical margin assessments and tissue diagnostics without reliance on current conventional slide-based workflows.

“This is about putting powerful diagnostic tools directly into the hands of veterinarians when and where they need them most,” stated Darin Nelson . “Our goal is to enable faster decision-making, minimize wait times, and ultimately improve clinical outcomes for animal patients.”

“Veterinary medicine is long overdue for this level of innovation,” added Dr. Jeffrey Edwards .“With our groundbreaking technology, we can reduce the delay in receiving biopsy results currently requiring couriers and 3-7 days down to same day diagnosis, changing the entire dynamic of medical management and clinical decision making as well as alleviated owner anxiety of waiting.”

MUSE Veterinary Digital Pathology will operate independently while leveraging MUSE Microscopy's existing infrastructure, regulatory framework, personnel, and proprietary imaging technologies. The company anticipates additional announcements in the coming months, including pilot partnerships and distribution opportunities across the U.S. and internationally.

About MUSE Microscopy, Inc.

MUSE Microscopy is a company that specializes in the application of Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation (MUSE). We have developed a MUSE-enabled imaging system for diagnostic assistance in pathology, and research applications. Our commercial product, SmartPath MUSE TechnologyTM (SmartPath)*, is a slide-free direct-to-digital imaging platform that aims to transform the patient's experience and provide healthcare professionals with quick diagnostic information through digital imaging.

To learn more, you can visit their website at or find them on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. *Pending FDA approval.

