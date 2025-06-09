Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale

AixuSpeed a meme-inspired cryptocurrency developed with a focus on real-time transaction capabilities, has reported exceeding US $500,000 in pre-sale commitments within the first 72 hours of its offering. The early traction highlights the level of initial interest in the token, which combines community-driven branding with a payment infrastructure designed to support sub-second settlement times.

AixuSpeed Key Features



Blazing Speed - Transactions confirm in under a second, unlocking in-game micro-drops, smart vending, pay-per-view, and everyday retail payments.

Near-Zero Fees - Optimized gas architecture makes nano-payments economical, from tipping streamers to buying a single news article.

Ironclad Security - Audited smart contracts and proven cryptography guard every wallet, every block, every time. Meme-Fueled Community - Viral challenges, NFT airdrops, and weekly meme contests turn holders into hype machines and reward creativity.

Early Traction & 2025 Roadmap



$500K Pre-Sale : Oversubscribed in three days, with a billion-token hard cap and liquidity locks already audited.

DEX Listing (Q3 2025) : Tight circulating supply, transparent tokenomics, and community governance from day one.

Speed Grants : Dedicated fund for builders integrating AIXU into games, social apps, and e-commerce. Cross-Chain Bridge (Q4 2025) : Seamless transfers to Ethereum L2s and Solana to supercharge reach and liquidity.

Joining the Pre-Sale Today

Users can visit aixuspeed.com to participate in the allocation event. Early participants may be eligible for bonus multipliers and a limited-edition 'Speedster' NFT collectible.

About AiXuSpeed

is a cryptocurrency project that integrates elements of online culture, livestream dynamics, and meme aesthetics into the blockchain ecosystem. Designed to reflect the high-speed, user-driven nature of digital communities, AiXuSpeed seeks to capture the attention of participants interested in emerging internet trends.

Positioned as a community-oriented initiative, AiXuSpeed encourages participation from a diverse group of online users, ranging from casual observers to active digital creators. The project is currently in its presale phase, offering early access to those interested in engaging with the platform during its initial development stage.

By merging real-time engagement with meme-inspired themes, AiXuSpeed aims to establish a presence within the broader crypto landscape through cultural relevance and social momentum.

