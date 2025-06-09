403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Launches Africa Corps To Expand Influence Across Continent
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia has moved to strengthen its ties with African nations by launching a new phase of cooperation under the Africa Corps, a Kremlin-controlled paramilitary force.
This shift follows the withdrawal of the Wagner Group from Mali, where it had supported the military government in its fight against Islamist militants.
Despite Wagner's exit, Russia signals no intention of reducing its presence in Africa. The Africa Corps will now maintain and expand Russian support in the region.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on June 9, 2025, that Russia plans to deepen its engagement with African countries, focusing on economic partnerships, investment, and critical sectors like defense and security.
Peskov described these areas as“sensitive,” reflecting Russia's intent to offer alternatives where Western influence has faded. The Africa Corps , formed after the deaths of Wagner's leadership in 2023, has absorbed the majority of Wagner's personnel.
Official sources state that the new force will continue to provide training and support to local militaries in Mali and other states, but will avoid direct combat roles.
Russia's Strategic Expansion in Africa
This approach aligns with Russia's broader strategy of supporting governments that seek alternatives to Western-backed security arrangements.
Mali's military government, which came to power through coups in 2020 and 2021, now relies heavily on Russian assistance after breaking ties with France and the United States.
France withdrew its forces from Mali in 2022, leaving a vacuum that Russia quickly moved to fill. Beyond security, Russia is also setting up a financial support fund to invest in African infrastructure, energy, and mining projects.
Russian companies have increased their trade and investment activities, although their overall economic footprint in Africa remains smaller than that of China or the European Union.
Western governments have voiced concerns about Russia's growing influence in Africa, particularly in countries like Mali, the Central African Republic, and Equatorial Guinea.
However, Russia continues to position itself as a reliable partner that offers military and economic support without the conditions often attached to Western aid.
All information in this article is based on official statements and verifiable facts. No fabricated quotes or speculative claims have been included.
This shift follows the withdrawal of the Wagner Group from Mali, where it had supported the military government in its fight against Islamist militants.
Despite Wagner's exit, Russia signals no intention of reducing its presence in Africa. The Africa Corps will now maintain and expand Russian support in the region.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on June 9, 2025, that Russia plans to deepen its engagement with African countries, focusing on economic partnerships, investment, and critical sectors like defense and security.
Peskov described these areas as“sensitive,” reflecting Russia's intent to offer alternatives where Western influence has faded. The Africa Corps , formed after the deaths of Wagner's leadership in 2023, has absorbed the majority of Wagner's personnel.
Official sources state that the new force will continue to provide training and support to local militaries in Mali and other states, but will avoid direct combat roles.
Russia's Strategic Expansion in Africa
This approach aligns with Russia's broader strategy of supporting governments that seek alternatives to Western-backed security arrangements.
Mali's military government, which came to power through coups in 2020 and 2021, now relies heavily on Russian assistance after breaking ties with France and the United States.
France withdrew its forces from Mali in 2022, leaving a vacuum that Russia quickly moved to fill. Beyond security, Russia is also setting up a financial support fund to invest in African infrastructure, energy, and mining projects.
Russian companies have increased their trade and investment activities, although their overall economic footprint in Africa remains smaller than that of China or the European Union.
Western governments have voiced concerns about Russia's growing influence in Africa, particularly in countries like Mali, the Central African Republic, and Equatorial Guinea.
However, Russia continues to position itself as a reliable partner that offers military and economic support without the conditions often attached to Western aid.
All information in this article is based on official statements and verifiable facts. No fabricated quotes or speculative claims have been included.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment