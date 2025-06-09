Trump Enacts New Travel Ban Affecting 19 Countries, Citing Security Risks
Countries subject to a full travel ban include Afghanistan, Haiti, Sudan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. Additionally, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela are facing partial restrictions, depending on the type of visa or purpose of travel.
In a video statement released Wednesday, Trump cautioned that more countries could be added to the list, citing the evolving nature of international threats.
This policy comes over eight years after Trump's original 2017 travel ban, which barred entry primarily from Muslim-majority nations. That earlier move caused widespread protests and legal challenges across the U.S., creating chaos in airports and deep divisions in public opinion.
