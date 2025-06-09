Atlanta Black Chambers To Host Global Sports, Tech & Innovation Summit During Historic One-Year Countdown To The 2026 FIFA World Cup

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“We're not just welcoming the world - we're positioning our businesses to participate in it. Atlanta will be a model for how global opportunities become local prosperity.”?- Tanganyika“Tangy” Daniel, Global Sports Initiative & World Cup Lead, Atlanta Black Chambers"The Atlanta Black Chambers' Global Sports Initiative and World Cup Team is launching the Global Sports, Tech & Innovation Summit, a dynamic week of events from June 11–22, 2025, aligning with the Club World Cup and the official 1-year countdown to FIFA World Cup 2026.

ATLANTA, GA - As the world turns its eyes toward Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Global Sports Initiative and World Cup Team of the Atlanta Black Chambers proudly present the Global Sports, Tech & Innovation Summit, a weeklong celebration of business, innovation, and opportunity happening June 11–22, 2025 during the Club World Cup.

This series of events is a powerful lead-up to the World Cup - preparing entrepreneurs, startups, institutions, and investors with real tools to build legacy and wealth through global sports. From downtown's legendary Atlantucky Brewery to the newly opened $34M development The Front Porch on Auburn, the Summit is both a cultural moment and a commercial launchpad.

. KICKOFF: One Year Away World Cup Day Party

The Front Porch on Auburn | June 11, 2025, 4–9 PM

In partnership with HDDC (Historic District Development Corporation), this kickoff celebration will take place at the brand-new The Front Porch on Auburn, steps from the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The ribbon was just cut - and now the doors are open to the world.

. GLOBAL BUSINESS BOOTCAMP

June 17, 2025 | Atlantucky Brewery

This high-impact bootcamp is designed to help businesses monetize the World Cup and global sports economy. Topics include:



Creating a Tournament Activation Plan

Strategic Partnerships That Drive Profit

The 3 Most Profitable World Cup Industries

How to Set & Hit Revenue Goals Positioning Your Brand for 2026



Whether you're in transportation, hospitality, tech, retail, or culture - this is your playbook to win off the field.

. WOMEN IN SPORTS BUSINESS BREAKFAST

June 18, 2025 | Sponsored by The Atlanta Airport Chamber

With England's Club World Cup team in town, our culinary partner has curated a special English breakfast to honor international guests.

This empowering morning event celebrates women across sports, tech, and entrepreneurship.

Special Feature: Fireside chat with HDDC CEO Cheneé Joseph on raising millions to bring vision to life in the heart of the city.

. VENUE PARTNER: ATLANTUCKY

Owned by iconic hip hop group Nappy Roots, Atlantucky is a community anchor and a hub for creativity and culture - making it the perfect home base for a summit designed to amplify innovation, entrepreneurship, and sports influence.

. SPONSOR & VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES

A limited number of sponsorship and vendor slots are still available. Align your brand with a movement that fuses sports, legacy, and international business.

Inquiries: ...

ABOUT THE GLOBAL SPORTS INITIATIVE

The Atlanta Black Chambers Global Sports Initiative and World Cup team is committed to empowering communities by leveraging the power of sports, business, and global unity. Our mission is to create opportunities for all while promoting inclusion and economic growth on the world stage.

Tickets On Sale Now!

Choose your experience:



General Admission (GA) - Access to select panels + networking

VIP Access - Priority seating, VIP lounge, day party, exclusive sessions, gift bags Combo Pass (Day Party + Summit) - Best value for full access



Tickets: