The NEUROFRIENDS Unveil Debut Album Gone World A Bold Fusion Of Poetry, Music, And AI
An Independent Release Blending Human Emotion with Machine Intelligence - Now Streaming on All Major Platforms
What happens when a poet meets a machine? That question is answered with haunting beauty and cinematic depth on Gone World, the debut album from The NEUROFRIENDS, a groundbreaking new americana music project that merges poetic storytelling with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Released in May 2025, the album is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major digital platforms.
Led by poet-songwriter, Mikhail Emelchenkov - the“human part” of the duo - The NEUROFRIENDS project is not your typical AI-assisted endeavor. Rather than relying on automated tools to generate generic tracks, the artist uses a deep knowledge of guitar playing, songwriting, and music editing to shape each piece, treating AI like a palette of sonic colors. The result: a genre-defying soundscape that is both futuristic and deeply personal.
“I see this as a creative revolution,” says the project's founder.“Just like photography opened new paths for visual artists, AI gives poets and writers the tools to become music creators, without needing a band, a studio, or a label. Gone World is my proof of concept - and a labor of love.”
The album plays like a cinematic journey, with the lyrics front and center. Music serves as a rich, atmospheric backdrop: evoking moods, framing metaphors, and amplifying the emotional weight of each poem-turned-song. The themes are deeply human: isolation, transformation, loss, reinvention. It's a sonic meditation on what it means to create art in a time of machines.
Entirely self-funded and independently produced, Gone World arrives in an era where attention is currency.“I don't expect this release to break even,” the artist admits,“but I believe in the message and the possibilities. It's about starting a conversation... about what we gain, what we lose, and what's next for art.”
With Gone World, The NEUROFRIENDS join a growing movement of pioneering artists using AI not as a replacement for creativity, but as a collaborator. This project stands apart for its transparency, authenticity, and bold embrace of the future.
