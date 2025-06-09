Steve Levinson Of Better Business Web Ranks 5Th Nationally In Alignable's“Local Business Person Of The Year” Awards

MENAFN - GetNews)



"There's still more work to do," he says. "This recognition is an honor, but the real reward is seeing my clients win," said Steve Levinson, Founder of Better Business Web and Alignable 2025 Local Business Person of the Year. Steve Levinson, founder of Better Business Web in Boynton Beach, FL, proudly earned 5th place nationally in Alignable's 2025 "Local Business Person of the Year" contest. Known for his five- star service and hands-on coaching approach, Levinson continues to help small businesses succeed online with personal attention and results-driven digital solutions.











Steve Levinson - Founder, Better Business Web; Alignable 2025 Local Business Person Of The Year

Boynton Beach, FL - Steve Levinson, founder of Better Business Web, has placed 5th in the nation in Alignable's 2025 "Local Business Person of the Year" awards. This prestigious recognition honors small business leaders who go above and beyond to support their clients and communities - and Levinson's impact is clearly resonating far beyond Florida. With hundreds of nominations and votes cast nationwide, Levinson stood out for his unique blend of technical skill and personal connection. His company, Better Business Web, offers web design, SEO, and digital coaching - all backed by an uncommon level of hands-on guidance. "I don't just build websites," says Steve Levinson. "I help business owners learn how to use them."

That's where the real growth happens," added Steve Levinson.

Steve Levinson's clients agree. With 34 consecutive five-star Google reviews and 670 recommendations on Alignable , Steve Levinson has built his reputation on more than just outcomes - it's about experience. Steve Levinson is known for making tech feel approachable and empowering entrepreneurs to take control of their online presence.

"Steve Levinson didn't treat us like another account," one client shared. "He listened, taught us step-by-step, and made sure we felt confident. That kind of support is rare.”

This marks Levinson's second year in a row being recognized nationally as Local Business Person of the Year by Alignable, improving from 10th place in 2024 to 5th place in 2025. The leap reflects not only his growing impact but also the deep loyalty and appreciation from his client base.

Better Business Web continues to offer free SEO audits, one-on-one coaching via Zoom, and custom-built strategies tailored to each client's goals. As Steve Levinson states, "Whether you're launching a brand, struggling with visibility, or just need a trusted partner who listens - Better Business Web delivers."