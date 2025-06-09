403
OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation's Assault On Aid Ship Madleen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 9 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's assault on the humanitarian vessel Madleen and the detention of its passengers, including political and humanitarian figures, labeling the incident as a continuation of what it called the occupation's "systematic state terrorism."
In a statement, the OIC praised global solidarity efforts with the Palestinian people and called for the immediate release of the detained international activists.
The organization urged protection for humanitarian, medical, and media personnel and stressed the urgent need for unimpeded, sustained humanitarian access to Gaza.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition confirmed that Madleen - a civilian ship carrying aid to Gaza - was intercepted by the Israeli occupation forces in international waters.
The occupation's military reportedly boarded the vessel, detained its unarmed crew, and confiscated humanitarian supplies, including baby formula, food, and medical aid. The ship had departed from Sicily, Italy, aiming to break the years-long blockade on Gaza.
Notable passengers included Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, and Spanish humanitarian Sergio Toribio, whose government summoned the Israeli occupation's charge d'affaires in protest.
On May 2, the ship "Al-Dameer" was also attacked by an Israeli drone while trying to break the blockade, which led to a hole in its hull and a fire in its bow, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organized the trip. (end)
