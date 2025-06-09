403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Security Official Touts Preparedness For Returning Pilgrims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 9 (KUNA) -- Acting Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Adwani on Monday commended the preparedness of security and supporting forces to receive pilgrims arriving back home after performing Hajj rituals.
This came in a press release issued by the ministry following an inspection tour by Al-Adwani of Kuwait International Airport to check on relevant arrangements to welcome pilgrims back home.
The official spoke highly of security teams' efforts to ensure smooth operations and provide a safe and orderly atmosphere for the home-return of pilgrims.
Al-Adwani conveyed the greetings of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah to all ministry personnel, commending their commitment and dedication to serving the nation during this period. (end)
ajr
This came in a press release issued by the ministry following an inspection tour by Al-Adwani of Kuwait International Airport to check on relevant arrangements to welcome pilgrims back home.
The official spoke highly of security teams' efforts to ensure smooth operations and provide a safe and orderly atmosphere for the home-return of pilgrims.
Al-Adwani conveyed the greetings of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah to all ministry personnel, commending their commitment and dedication to serving the nation during this period. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment