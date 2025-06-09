Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Security Official Touts Preparedness For Returning Pilgrims


2025-06-09 03:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 9 (KUNA) -- Acting Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Adwani on Monday commended the preparedness of security and supporting forces to receive pilgrims arriving back home after performing Hajj rituals.
This came in a press release issued by the ministry following an inspection tour by Al-Adwani of Kuwait International Airport to check on relevant arrangements to welcome pilgrims back home.
The official spoke highly of security teams' efforts to ensure smooth operations and provide a safe and orderly atmosphere for the home-return of pilgrims.
Al-Adwani conveyed the greetings of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah to all ministry personnel, commending their commitment and dedication to serving the nation during this period. (end)
