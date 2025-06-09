Calliditas Therapeutics Presented At The 62Nd European Renal Association Congress

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics (Calliditas), an Asahi Kasei company, announced today that new data was presented at the 62nd European Renal Association Congress (ERA Congress), which took place in Vienna, Austria, from June 4 to 7.

The presentations included secondary analyses and new insights from biomarker from the Phase 3 NefIgArd study of Nefecon (marketed as TARPEYO® [budesonide] delayed-release capsules in the United States in patients with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk for disease progression and Kinpeygo® in Europe for the treatment of adults with primary immunoglobulin A nepropathy (IgAN) with a urine protein excretion ≥ 1.0g/day (or urine protein-to-creatinine ration ≥ 0.8g/g) and in the United Kingdom for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy (IgAN) in adults at risk of rapid disease progression with a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥ 1.5 g/gram).

A total of five abstracts were accepted for presentation, including one selected as a Top 10 abstract for oral presentation, along with four additional focused oral presentations.

Oral Presentation Details

Abstract No. 3345 – Selected as a Top 10 Abstract

Title: "Nefecon provides kidney benefit irrespective of baseline eGFR in patients with IgAN: A subanalysis of the NefIgArd study"

Presenter: Jonathan Barratt, United Kingdom

Focused Oral Presentation Details

Abstract No. 3251

Title: "Nefecon provides kidney benefit irrespective of time since diagnosis in patients with IgAN: A subanalysis of the NefIgArd study"

Presenter: Richard Lafayette, United States

Abstract No. 3337

Title: "The NefXtend trial, investigating extended Nefecon treatment beyond 9 months in patients with IgAN"

Presenter: Richard Lafayette, United States

Abstract No. 2642

Title: "Effects of Nefecon on Hits 1, 2, and 3 of the pathogenic cascade of IgA nephropathy: A full NefIgArd analysis"

Presenter: Ishika Khan, United Kingdom

Abstract No. 2651

Title: "Sustainability and depth of UPCR reduction in patients with primary IgAN treated with Nefecon: A secondary analysis of the Phase 3 NefIgArd trial"

Presenter: Jonathan Barratt, United Kingdom

The ERA Congress is a leading international event focused on kidney health and renal science. Organized by the European Renal Association , the 2025 Congress brought together nephrologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals from across the globe for scientific sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. The event aimed to advance research, clinical care, and innovation in nephrology.

About TARPEYO ®/Kinpeygo®

TARPEYO® is an oral 4mg delayed-release formulation of budesonide, designed to dissolve in the pH of the distal ileum. Each capsule contains coated beads of budesonide that target mucosal B-cells present in the ileum, including the Peyer's patches, which are responsible for the production of galactose-deficient IgA1 antibodies (Gd-Ag1), causing IgA nephropathy.

About Primary Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy

Primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgA nephropathy or IgAN or Berger's Disease) is a rare, progressive, chronic autoimmune disease that attacks the kidneys and occurs when galactose-deficient IgA1 is recognized by autoantibodies, creating IgA1 immune complexes that become deposited in the glomerular mesangium of the kidney. This deposition in the kidney can lead to progressive kidney damage, potentially resulting in end-stage kidney disease. IgAN most often develops between late teens and late 30s.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with significant unmet medical needs. Visit Calliditas for further information.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Healthcare. Its Healthcare operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals. For further information, please visit asahi-kasei.

