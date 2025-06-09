Portugal Crowned UEFA Nations League Champions After Dramatic Shootout Victory Over Spain

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Portugal edged past Spain in a tense UEFA Nations League final on Sunday at Munich's Allianz Arena, winning 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regular time. The victory marks Portugal's second Nations League title - making them the first nation to win the competition twice.

Spain struck first through Martín Zubimendi in the 21st minute, capitalising on chaos in front of Diogo Costa's goal. However, Portugal responded just five minutes later, with Nuno Mendes rifling in a powerful equaliser from inside the box to restore balance. Spain regained the lead on the brink of half-time when Mikel Oyarzabal finished calmly in a one-on-one situation after a sharp assist from Pedri.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was later forced off due to injury in the 88th minute, brought Portugal level once more in the 61st minute with a deflected volley - his 138th international goal and a historic one, making him the oldest player to score in a Nations League final at age 40.

The match saw Spain dominate possession (62%) and register six shots on target to Portugal's two, but it was Portugal who made their chances count. Spain had multiple opportunities to win it in normal time and extra time, but Diogo Costa stood tall, denying efforts from Nico Williams, Isco and Fabian Ruiz.

The final went to penalties, where all Portuguese takers converted. Alvaro Morata's miss proved decisive, handing Portugal the trophy. Mendes was named Player of the Match for his equaliser and all-around performance.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised his side's resilience:“I have a great team with quality players - 16 or 17 on the same level. That depth helps us win trophies. Spain controlled much of the game, but we knew how to take our chances.”

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was gracious in defeat:“Small details made the difference. We created more chances and dominated possession. We tried to win it in extra time, but all I can say now is congratulations to Portugal.”