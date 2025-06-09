XRP News: XRP Rockets Past $2.5 As Investors Eye Xrpturbo, The XRPL Project Redefining AI Agent Token Launches

TALLINN, Estonia, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the XRP price powers past $2 and reclaims its position in the top-tier crypto spotlight, a new wave of investor interest is targeting a lesser-known but fast-rising project on the XRP Ledger: XRPTurbo (XRT) .

With XRP showing resilience and strong fundamentals, many XRP holders are now turning to XRPTurbo , a next-gen DeFi and AI-powered project, designed to unlock token launch innovation and staking utility on the XRP Ledger.

Why XRPTurbo Is the XRP Project Everyone's Watching

While XRP continues to make headlines in the broader crypto market, XRPTurbo is quietly becoming one of the most promising XRP projects of 2025.

Built to fill a much-needed gap in the ecosystem, XRPTurbo is bringing DeFi tools, liquid staking, and AI agent automation to the XRP Ledger, all wrapped in a user-first experience.

At the heart of it all is $XRT , XRPTurbo's utility token. Since its listing on Bitmart and XPmarket , $XRT has gained traction with investors looking for real-world use cases beyond hype.

You Can Buy $XRT Now On:

Bitmart – A leading centralized exchange

XPmarket – The go-to decentralized marketplace for XRPL tokens

Stake XRT And Get 24-Hour Early Access To Future Token Launches

One of XRPTurbo's most compelling features is its non-custodial liquid staking platform, a first of its kind on the XRP Ledger.

In just weeks, almost 40% of the total XRT supply has already been staked, showing rapid adoption.









Here's why staking XRT is a no-brainer for XRP believers:

Up to 25% APY

No lockups: Tokens stay in your wallet

Monthly rewards paid out consistently

Early Access: Stakers get 24-hour priority entry into all upcoming XRPTurbo token launches

This 24-hour head start could be the difference between buying a promising new token early, or chasing after it once it's already pumped.

XRP Investors Turn To XRPTurbo For Next-Level DeFi Utility

Unlike many XRP tokens that rely solely on price action, XRPTurbo is shipping real products.

The team is preparing to launch the AI Agent Launchpad, a groundbreaking platform that allows users to build and deploy AI-powered agents for:

Automated trading

Smart asset management

On-chain data analytics

24/7 DeFi task automation

This infrastructure will empower developers and businesses to create smarter, autonomous tools on the XRP Ledger and the fuel for this ecosystem? $XRT .

XRP Price Rises But Real Growth May Lie With XRPTurbo

With XRP's price stable around $2.28 and a market cap north of $134 billion, investors are growing confident.

However, it's clear that the smart money is also diversifying into XRPTurbo , positioning for potential high-yield staking and early access to token launches on one of the fastest ledgers in crypto.

Just like Ethereum had Uniswap, and Solana had Jupiter, XRP may have found its breakout DeFi platform in XRPTurbo.

How To Get Started With XRPTurbo

Here's how to join the XRPTurbo movement before the next wave hits:

Buy $XRT tokens on Bitmart or XPmarket

Stake directly from your wallet via XRPTurbo's liquid staking platform

Earn monthly rewards and secure early access to the AI Launchpad

Participate in governance and vote on the future of XRPTurbo and its partner projects

If you're bullish on XRP, don't just hold, build your future alongside it.

XRPTurbo is the kind of project that doesn't just ride the wave of XRP's success, it accelerates it.

Buy, stake, and prepare. XRPTurbo is where XRP meets DeFi's next chapter.

Stay Connected With XRPTurbo

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the XRPTurbo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

