GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 09/06: Potential Breakout (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3430. Add a stop-loss at 1.3615. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3615. Add a stop-loss at 1.3430.
Also, the pair will react to the outcome of the US and China meeting on Monday. The two will deliberate on trade, possibly easing the tensions that have remained in the past few months.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in an uptrend in the past few months, and recently moved to 1.3613, the highest point in over a year.It has moved above the key resistance level at 1.3430, the upper side of the cup-and-handle pattern.While the C&H pair is a bullish sign, it has formed a small double-top pattern at 1.3610. Therefore, it is likely that the pair will pull back, and possibly retest the support at 1.3430. A move above the resistance at 1.3615 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
