BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 09/06: Wide Consolidation (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 4th June gave a slightly profitable long trade from the bullish pin bar rejecting the support level which I had identified at $104,694.

Today's BTC/USD Signals

I wrote in my previous BTC/USD forecast on 4th June that the support level $101,581 looked pivotal. This was a good call as the very next day saw a break below that level which then saw a very fast turn around within only an hour or so, followed by a strong rise. This was likely a shakeout of long-term long positions, as this area represented more than three times the long-term daily average true range of Bitcoin, which is a common stop loss used by hedge funds and other long-term trend traders.

The price has come back up and is well established above $104,165 and is now consolidating within the wide area between $104,165 and the resistance level at $106,851.

I think bulls have a minor edge, so the best trade setup we might see today would be a long trade entry from a bullish bounce off $104,165.

A short trade from a reversal at $106,851 could also be possible. If the price get established above this level today, take it as a bullish sign.

Personally, I would not want to enter a long trade in Bitcoin until the price makes a new record high above $112,000 where it was trading just a couple of weeks ago.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either Bitcoin or the US Dollar.

