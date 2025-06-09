403
BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 09/06: Wide Consolidation (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 4th June gave a slightly profitable long trade from the bullish pin bar rejecting the support level which I had identified at $104,694. Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades may only be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday Trade Ideas
- Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $104,165, $103,379, or $103,091. Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Short entry after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next entry into the zone between of $106,851, $108,825, or $109.298. Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
Personally, I would not want to enter a long trade in Bitcoin until the price makes a new record high above $112,000 where it was trading just a couple of weeks ago.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding either Bitcoin or the US Dollar.Ready to trade our free Forex signals on Bitcoin? Here's our list of the best MT4 crypto brokers worth reviewing.
