EU-Backed MACBETH Project Develops Megawatt Charging Network For Electric Trucks

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) EU-funded project prepares 'megawatt charging solutions' for EU-wide heavy-duty transport

June 9, 2025 by Sam Francis

A groundbreaking innovation initiative led by VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland is set to revolutionise battery electric truck charging.

The MACBETH project (Multipoint megAwatt Charging for Battery Electric Truck Hubs) features real-life demonstrations of charging hubs to accelerate the electrification of heavy-duty transport.

The aim is to establish a comprehensive European“megawatt” charging network for electric trucks by 2030.

This pioneering project brings together a consortium of 19 leading European companies, universities, and research centres to address the critical challenges of sustainable heavy-duty transport.

Funded by the European Commission, the project aims to develop and demonstrate cutting-edge solutions for megawatt charging systems (MCS) in multi-user charging hubs.

Availability of MCS will fundamentally transform how long-haul and high-utilisation heavy-duty electric trucks are operated.

The strategic objective is to create a robust and efficient charging network in Europe that can support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the logistics sector.

Yancho Todorov, senior scientist and coordinator of the project at VTT, says:“To create a functional charging infrastructure, we need to investigate many aspects, including various charging hub designs, hardware systems, plug standards, safety-enabling robot technologies, as well as practical experiences of logistics companies in operating electric trucks.

“The project will also explore new business models for charging infrastructure.”

Two large-scale demonstration pilots will test hybrid charging stations serving multiple users, including heavy and medium-duty vehicles in professional transport, as well as light-duty private vehicles, and conduct comprehensive research into the charging hub design, safety, and operational efficiency.

One of the project partners is the Finnish company Kempower, which designs and manufactures fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles.

Ville Naumanen, research director from Kempower, says:“We're bringing crucial equipment and expertise to the table. Currently, megawatt charging infrastructure is very rare in Europe, and our technologies will be key to bridging this critical gap.”

The innovation project aims to find new practical solutions through real-life piloting to ensure that electric charging meets the needs of heavy-duty logistics companies.

One of the technologies under study is the testing of a robotised charging arm that could revolutionise the charging process by increasing safety in high-power charging systems.

The Netherlands-based Rocsys's goal is to create a solution where drivers can rest while the robot handles the charging, potentially improving overall logistics efficiency.

Joost van der Weijde, from Rocsys, says:“The robotised charging arm will not only free drivers' time and increase productivity but also enhance safety. Currently, drivers must exit their vehicles, handle heavy charging cables, and interrupt their break time.

“By automating the charging process, we're addressing critical ergonomic, operational, and safety challenges in electric heavy-duty transport.”

With a budget of €10 million and a project duration from February 2025 to January 2029, the MACBETH project represents a significant investment in Europe's sustainable transport future.

The initiative also supports the European Union's European Green Deal objective of reducing transport-related greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2050.

Professor Mikko Pihlatie, from VTT, says:“The MACBETH project is not just about technological innovation; rather, it prepares new charging solutions towards large-scale deployment.

“It is an important step towards reimagining the entire ecosystem of electric transport, from charging infrastructure to logistics operations.

“Innovation projects that combine research and piloting like this are essential for scaling and commercialising solutions. They help advance climate goals, create new business opportunities, and drive growth across Europe.”