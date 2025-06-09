Factor4 Partners With Realtime POS To Launch Fully Integrated Gift Card Solution

The partnership will integrate Factor4's gift card offering with Realtime point-of-sale solution.

BROOMALL, Pa., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4 and Realtime POS today announced a strategic technology partnership that integrates Factor4's gift card and loyalty solutions into Realtime POS's retail point-of-sale system. This collaboration enables independent and multi-location retailers to seamlessly offer and manage gift card programs directly through their POS, enhancing customer engagement, streamlining operations, and boosting sales. Realtime POS delivers scalable software for transaction, inventory, and customer management, while Factor4 strengthens the platform with flexible gift card services that drive business growth and loyalty.

Realtime POS has partnered with Factor4 to integrate their industry-leading gift card and loyalty solutions directly into the Realtime POS platform. This collaboration enables retailers to offer branded gift cards, customizable loyalty programs, and real-time customer rewards without additional hardware or complex setup. By embedding Factor4's technology, the joint solution streamlines implementation and enhances in-store and online customer engagement. Retailers benefit from faster deployment, improved customer retention, and increased revenue opportunities through a unified, scalable system designed for businesses of all sizes.

"We're excited to partner with Realtime POS to bring our powerful gift card and loyalty solutions to a broader network of retailers," said Dan Battista, CEO / Partner at Factor4. "This integration supports our commitment to delivering seamless, revenue-driving tools that help businesses strengthen customer relationships and boost retention."

"We're thrilled to integrate Factor4's robust gift card and loyalty platform into our POS ecosystem," said Pierre Shiraziefard, CEO at Realtime POS. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to equip retailers with innovative tools that enhance customer engagement and drive repeat business."

For more information about the Realtime POS and Factor4 integration, please visit Factor4gift or contact Factor4 at [email protected] or (484) 471-3963.

About Factor4

Factor4 is the leading provider of gift and loyalty solutions, helping businesses drive customer engagement and increase revenue. With over 15 years of experience, Factor4 offers a comprehensive suite of services, including physical and digital gift cards, loyalty programs, and analytics. Factor4gift

About Realtime POS

Realtime POS is a leading provider of point-of-sale solutions designed specifically for independent retailers and multi-location businesses. Realtime POS has been providing retail management solutions since 2007. With powerful tools for inventory management, sales tracking, and customer engagement, Realtime POS helps retailers streamline operations, improve efficiency, and scale with confidence. Realtimepos

Media Contact:

Daniel Lista

[email protected]

(484) 471-3963

SOURCE Factor4, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED