Southwire's Project GIFT® Supports Water Mission With Annual Walk For Water Events Internationally

Throughout the months of April and May, Southwire's Project GIFT® partnered with Water Mission to host Walk for Water events across the company. More than 350 participants volunteered their time to be a part of the events this year, collecting more than $38,000 in support of Water Mission.

Walk for Water is a community event that raises awareness and funds for the global water crisis. At the event, participants walk a course that is roughly 2-3 miles, simulating the trek that many people around the world take to get drinking water each day.

According to the Water Mission website, two billion people around the world lack access to safe water. The non-profit was founded in 2001 with the goal of ending this crisis by bringing clean, fresh water to those in less fortunate circumstances.

This spring, Southwire facilities in Bremen, Ind., Denton, Texas, Youngsville, N.C., the West Ga. region, Calgary and Toronto, Canada, and Honduras hosted walks in their communities. The Southwire Honduras team was joined at their event by members of Water Mission's own Honduras-based team. 2025 marks the fourth year that Southwire sites participated in Walk for Water.

Access to clean, safe water transforms lives. Worldwide, millions of people are forced to rely on polluted water sources, exposing them to severe health risks caused by waterborne diseases. Clean water is the first step in paving the way not just for health, but for education and economic growth while helping to break the cycle of poverty.

Project GIFT's Walk for Water is made possible with the support of many community sponsors including West Georgia Technical College, CDT Construction, University of West Georgia, Medimpact, Heart Wood Products, Cintas, 3:16 Healthcare, RaLin, Tisinger Vance, Phoenix Wood Products and Gradick Communications.

To learn more about Southwire's Giving Back activities and strategy, click here . For more Southwire news, visit