Minister Of Labour Meets President Of The International Labour Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Minister of Labour HE Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met today with President of the International Labour Conference and Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Hon. Edgar Moyo on the sidelines of the 113th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva.

The meeting addressed emerging global trends in the world of labour and discussed concrete measures to tackle workplace challenges arising from rapid digital transformation and advances in artificial intelligence.