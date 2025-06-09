Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To Mexico, El Salvador, And Guatemala

This trip underscores the United States’ commitment to working collaboratively with our regional partners to address shared challenges and promote prosperity for our citizens.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala from June 10-13. In each country, Deputy Secretary Landau will participate in high-level bilateral engagements to further strengthen diplomatic ties and cooperation. He will engage in discussions to drive private sector led economic growth, boost U.S. commercial investments in our region, and highlight the importance of ending illegal immigration.

