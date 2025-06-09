Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To Mexico, El Salvador, And Guatemala
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala from June 10-13. In each country, Deputy Secretary Landau will participate in high-level bilateral engagements to further strengthen diplomatic ties and cooperation. He will engage in discussions to drive private sector led economic growth, boost U.S. commercial investments in our region, and highlight the importance of ending illegal immigration.
This trip underscores the United States’ commitment to working collaboratively with our regional partners to address shared challenges and promote prosperity for our citizens.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment