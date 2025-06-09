Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To Mexico, El Salvador, And Guatemala

Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To Mexico, El Salvador, And Guatemala


2025-06-09 02:00:30

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala from June 10-13. In each country, Deputy Secretary Landau will participate in high-level bilateral engagements to further strengthen diplomatic ties and cooperation. He will engage in discussions to drive private sector led economic growth, boost U.S. commercial investments in our region, and highlight the importance of ending illegal immigration.

This trip underscores the United States’ commitment to working collaboratively with our regional partners to address shared challenges and promote prosperity for our citizens.

MENAFN09062025004514009831ID1109652446

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search