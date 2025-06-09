Linc Housing Breaks Ground On Three New Affordable Apartment Communities In Eureka

"This development is more than just new buildings-it's about restoring hope and opportunity for Eureka's working families," said Eureka Mayor Kim Bergel. "By prioritizing homes for those who need them most, we're building a stronger, more resilient city that reflects our shared values and long-term vision for housing security and community well-being."

The three new buildings include:



550 M Street - northwest corner of 6th & M streets: 28 apartment homes, including 12 one-bedroom, seven two-bedroom, and nine three-bedroom units, a 1,988 square-foot courtyard on the ground-floor, and an 824 square-foot community room.

611 8th Street - northeast corner of 8th & G streets: 31 apartment homes, including 14 one-bedroom, eight two-bedroom, and nine three-bedroom units, a 2,244 square-foot courtyard on the ground floor, and a 774 square-foot community room. 1310 Myrtle Avenue - southeast corner of Sunny & Myrtle avenues: 31 apartment homes, including 16 one-bedroom, eight two-bedroom, and seven three-bedroom apartments, a 1,566 square-foot courtyard on the ground floor, and a 606 square-foot community room.

During predevelopment, Linc and the City of Eureka were awarded $30.1 million in Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) funding from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The funds will be used to support the construction and infrastructure of the three new apartment buildings, while fully funding new micro-transit vehicles, new bus shelters, bicycle parking, publicly accessible electric vehicle chargers, a bicycle lane along G Street, a trail connection from L to M streets, sidewalk repairs along Myrtle Avenue, a trail at Cooper Gulch, among many other upgrades and enhancements in the community. The AHSC funds will also support a workforce development program, an active transportation safety and encouragement program, a homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing program, as well as a no-cost transit pass program and a no-cost broadband internet program for residents of the three new apartment buildings.

"In addition to bringing 90 new homes to Eureka, this development includes more than $9 million in investment from the State of California for public transportation, bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and critical infrastructure citywide," said Rebecca Clark, Linc Housing CEO. "It has been a long journey with our partners at the City of Eureka, and Linc appreciates their commitment to housing solutions that contribute to the overall wellbeing of the community."

Funding for the development comes from a variety of sources, including multiple funding sources within the California Department of Housing and Community Development (AHSC, National Housing Trust Fund, Infill Infrastructure Grant), a construction loan from Umpqua Bank, a permanent loan from the California Community Reinvestment Corporation, as well as federal and state tax credit equity from the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee and investor Raymond James.

The buildings were designed by D33 Design and Planning, and the general contractor is Pacific Builders.

About Linc Housing Corporation

Linc Housing, one of California's leading nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for underserved populations. Linc has developed more than 10,0000 homes in 100 communities statewide. Known for its excellent design, outstanding management, and life-enhancing resident services, Linc has more than 40 years of experience serving families, seniors, individuals with special needs, and local governments. For more information, visit . To donate, visit /donate . To stay connected and join the conversation on social media, follow on Instagram @linchousing , LinkedIn Linc Housing and Facebook , and X (formerly Twitter) @LincHousing .

SOURCE Linc Housing