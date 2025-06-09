123Invent Inventor Develops New Training Aid For Basketball Players
PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a piece of sporting equipment to help improve the quality of a basketball player's skills," said an inventor, from Burleson, Texas, "so I invented THE PRO DRIBBLE PAD. My design could enhance dribbling control and other skills for anyone who enjoys playing basketball."
The invention provides a new training aid for basketball players. In doing so, it helps improve hand-eye coordination when dribbling. It also could improve reaction speed. As a result, it enhances the user's skillset. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for basketball players.
THE PRO DRIBBLE PAD is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Trent Buckley at 682-317-3560 or email [email protected] .
