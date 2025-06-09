Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops New Training Aid For Basketball Players


2025-06-09 12:16:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a piece of sporting equipment to help improve the quality of a basketball player's skills," said an inventor, from Burleson, Texas, "so I invented THE PRO DRIBBLE PAD. My design could enhance dribbling control and other skills for anyone who enjoys playing basketball."

The invention provides a new training aid for basketball players. In doing so, it helps improve hand-eye coordination when dribbling. It also could improve reaction speed. As a result, it enhances the user's skillset. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for basketball players.

THE PRO DRIBBLE PAD is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Trent Buckley at 682-317-3560 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN09062025003732001241ID1109652287

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search