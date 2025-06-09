AI Disruptions Lead To Global Layoffs: Talentuch Addresses How HR Leaders Can Respond Humanely

Global IT recruitment agency conducts a webinar to guide global businesses through workforce trends and changes in the AI era

- Anastasia Dondich, Recruitment Lead at TalentuchCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial intelligence is transforming jobs worldwide at an unprecedented speed. Talentuch , a leading global IT recruitment agency, launches an initiative to help HR leaders manage AI-driven layoffs with compassion and strategic planning.AI advancement has triggered a seismic shift in employment. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023 predicts that 23% of global jobs will change drastically under the influence of AI within five years. The report expects that 69 million new jobs will emerge while 83 million disappear-a net loss of 14 million positions, or 2% of current employment.The impact hits hard and fast. Goldman Sachs research (March 2023) warns that generative AI could affect 300 million full-time jobs globally. Administrative and legal professions are at the highest risk. Challenger, Gray & Christmas tracked a troubling milestone: AI directly caused 3,900 job cuts in May 2023 alone-the first time AI appeared as an explicit reason for layoffs.Tech giants lead the workforce reduction wave. IBM announced plans to freeze hiring for 7,800 AI-replaceable roles over five years, Bloomberg reported in May 2023. BT Group will slash 55,000 jobs by 2030, with AI eliminating 10,000 positions, according to the Financial Times.The disruption extends across industries. McKinsey Global Institute (June 2023) found that AI could automate 30% of current US work hours. Customer service, sales, and office support roles face immediate threats. Without reskilling programs, 12 million American workers must switch careers by 2030.These statistics prove that the environment is challenging. However, global businesses can rely on a trusted partner and not handle the transformation alone.With the right communication strategies, support systems, and transition frameworks, companies can prevent organizational trauma and ensure the successful adaptation of AI while simultaneously handling the workforce successfully.For HR professionals who seek practical guidance to lead their teams through the changes while maintaining trust and morale, Talentuch is conducting a webinar "Supporting Employees During Organizational Changes and Layoffs," on July 23, 2025, 8:00 PM GMT+3.The speaker is Mary Despe, talent strategist with 20 years' experience and a LinkedIn Top Community Voice.At the webinar, participants will learn communication best practices, trust-building strategies, and support frameworks.Register free at talentuch/webinars.Missed the session?Watch the recording at Talentuch Webinar Library . Register to get access.About TalentuchTalentuch connects top IT talent with leading organizations across 15 countries. The company's network includes 500,000+ technology professionals. For over a decade, Talentuch has pioneered workforce transformation solutions.

