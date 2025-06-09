Troutman Pepper Locke Enhances Already Strong Transactional Capabilities With Additions Of Brian Rose And Allison Pearce As Partners In Houston

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rose and Pearce join Troutman Pepper Locke from Porter Hedges. Their practices focus on private equity investments and mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, they are skilled in advising lenders and borrowers on various debt facilities, including small business investment company (SBIC) transactions of debt and growth equity capital. Their backgrounds enable them to provide comprehensive legal solutions across diverse industries, including industrials, manufacturing, and oilfield services.

"Brian and Allison have outstanding reputations and track records of building enduring client relationships and managing high-performing teams on complex transactional matters," said Paul Mahoney , leader of the firm's Private Equity and Investment Funds Practice. "Their additions, on the heels of Ben Mittman rejoining the firm last month, underscore the firm's commitment to attracting top-tier talent to deepen our capabilities and expand our reach in private equity's middle market, in Texas and other areas of strategic focus. We are thrilled to welcome Brian and Allison to Troutman Pepper Locke."

Rose has a dynamic and unique practice that includes a mix of private equity investments, mergers and acquisitions, and debt financings. He regularly advises on the acquisition and sale of private companies for private equity firms and their portfolio companies. In the debt space, Rose guides lenders and borrowers on credit agreements and SBIC investments. He also supports entrepreneurs and startups with equity raises and corporate matters, focusing on industries like manufacturing, industrials, oilfield services, renewables, engineering, and technology. Before his legal career, Rose served as a management consultant and advised Fortune 500 clients on the design and implementation of data-driven marketing strategies.

Pearce focuses her practice on representing private companies in mergers and acquisitions, limited liability company formations, and private equity investments. She also regularly advises lenders and borrowers in negotiating senior secured, mezzanine, and subordinated debt facilities, as well as SBIC investments of long-term debt and growth equity capital in eligible small businesses. Pearce represents clients in a variety of industries, including the manufacturing, industrials, upstream and midstream energy, oilfield services, and consumer products sectors. She also serves on the board of directors of the Association for Corporate Growth Houston chapter and is a Houston Bar Association Mergers and Acquisitions Section council member.

"Brian and Allison are proven leaders whose strategic vision and deep regional connections will greatly benefit Troutman Pepper Locke," said Laura Edrington , Houston office managing partner. "Their collaborative approaches and outstanding reputations among clients align very well with our culture in the Houston office and firmwide."

"The firm's strong reputation in middle market private equity was a major draw for us; we see the move as adding significant value for our clients," remarked Rose.

"This move allows us to expand our book of business, share knowledge, and access a deeper bench for both professional and business development. We are eager to utilize the firm's impressive national platform to enhance our impact in the industry and to help serve our clients," added Pearce.

Consistently recognized as a top-tier practice, Troutman Pepper Locke's corporate attorneys regularly handle middle market transactions for private equity clients alongside strategic deals for Fortune 100 corporations. Core areas of service include mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate governance, securities laws compliance, capital markets transactions, and other significant domestic and cross-border transactions, as well as general corporate counseling. The firm has a strong focus in the private equity and private fund services space, advising clients on matters including fund formation, growth equity investments, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and exit transactions.

