Orlando Law Firm Pursues Justice For Victims Of Bed Bug Bite Injuries Across Florida

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bed Bugs Law, based in Orlando, FL, offers legal representation to victims of bed bug infestations caused by property owner negligence. Led by attorney Andres Beregovich, the firm handles cases throughout Florida, including Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Sarasota, Daytona Beach, and surrounding Central Florida communities. Bed Bugs Law provides strategic legal support to help clients pursue compensation for medical bills, property damage, emotional trauma, and other losses.

Orlando, FL - June 9, 2025 - Bed Bugs Law, a leading law firm in Orlando, Florida, is providing specialized legal representation for individuals affected by bed bug bites and infestations. With the increasing prevalence of bed bug incidents in hotels, vacation rentals, and residential properties across Central Florida, the firm stands out as a dedicated advocate for those seeking compensation for injuries and damages caused by these pests. For those searching for a reliable bed bugs lawyer near me , Bed Bugs Law offers accessible and experienced legal support throughout the region. For more information, visit .

Legal Rights and Remedies for Bed Bug Victims

Florida law mandates that landlords and innkeepers maintain safe and habitable premises, including protection from bed bug infestations. Section 83.51 of the Florida Statutes requires landlords to take reasonable measures to eradicate bed bugs and to accommodate tenants during extermination processes, including potential rent abatement for up to seven days if a tenant must vacate the property. Hotels and other lodging establishments are similarly obligated to ensure guest safety under premises liability law, and can be held liable for injuries resulting from bed bug bites.

Bed Bugs Law assists clients in navigating these legal protections, helping victims pursue claims against negligent property owners, hotels, vacation rentals, and other responsible parties. The firm's attorneys have extensive experience handling cases involving physical injuries, psychological trauma, medical expenses, lost wages, and property damage resulting from bed bug infestations.

Addressing a Growing Problem in Orlando

The rise of short-term rentals, increased tourism, and high property turnover have contributed to a surge in bed bug cases throughout Orlando and the broader Florida region. Bed Bugs Law recognizes the unique challenges faced by both residents and visitors, offering comprehensive legal support tailored to the specific circumstances of each case.

“Bed bug bites are not merely a nuisance; they can result in significant physical and emotional harm,” stated Andres Beregovich, owner and spokesperson for Bed Bugs Law.“The firm is committed to holding negligent parties accountable and ensuring that victims receive the compensation they deserve.”

Service Area

Bed Bugs Law is headquartered in Orlando, FL, and proudly serves clients across multiple regions in Florida. The firm provides legal assistance to individuals affected by bed bug infestations in surrounding areas such as Bed bugs lawyer in Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Sarasota, Daytona Beach, St. Petersburg, and nearby communities including Kissimmee, Winter Park, Sanford, and Altamonte Springs. With statewide accessibility, the firm ensures that victims across Florida have access to experienced legal representation.

About Bed Bugs Law

Bed Bugs Law is a Florida-based legal services provider located in Orlando, FL. The firm exclusively handles cases involving bed bug bites and property-related infestations caused by negligence. Led by attorney Andres Beregovich, the firm serves individuals affected in a variety of settings, including hotels, apartment complexes, nursing homes, and vacation rentals. Known for its case-specific approach and focus on client advocacy, Bed Bugs Law helps victims recover the compensation they deserve through strategic legal action.

The firm's website, , provides resources for those interested in learning more about their legal rights, how to identify an infestation, and what steps to take after exposure.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Owner/Spokesperson: Andres Beregovich

Bed Bugs Law

Address: 210 N Mills Ave Suite 2, Orlando, FL 32801, United States

Phone: (800) 631-9009

Email: ...