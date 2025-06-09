Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AB Akola Group Revises It's Normalised Annual EBITDA Range For Financial Year 2024/2025


2025-06-09 10:01:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of the strategic goals indicated by AB Akola Group is normalised annual EBITDA range of EUR 70-90 million. Following the strong performance of the ongoing period, Group announces adjusted range for the implementation of this indicator in the financial year 2024/2025, changing from EUR 70-90 million to EUR 80-100 million.


For more information:

CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail ...


MENAFN09062025004107003653ID1109651784

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search