AB Akola Group Revises It's Normalised Annual EBITDA Range For Financial Year 2024/2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of the strategic goals indicated by AB Akola Group is normalised annual EBITDA range of EUR 70-90 million. Following the strong performance of the ongoing period, Group announces adjusted range for the implementation of this indicator in the financial year 2024/2025, changing from EUR 70-90 million to EUR 80-100 million.
CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
For more information:
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail ...
