Wild Interest Podcast Creators Celebrate Cultural Heritage In Philippines Independence Day Special

Wild Interest, the Podcast by Kids, for Kids

Celebratory episode features actor Ramón de Ocampo, Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, and world champion freestyle yo-yo pro Bryan Jardin

- Hidilyn DiazNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the newest Wild Interest podcast episode, "Philippines Independence Day Special," sibling hosts Nichole and Evan take listeners on an immersive auditory voyage that honors their own heritage and opens a window to the vibrant culture of the Philippines. This episode is filled with rich storytelling, cultural pride, and eye-opening segments that highlight the achievements of Filipino and Filipino American trailblazers.June 12th is celebrated in the Philippines and around the world every year with parades, flag ceremonies, parties, fireworks and more. Wild Interest's special episode focuses on the creators' Filipino heritage, with exclusive interviews and segments celebrating the island nation's declaration of independence from Spain on June 12th, 1898.Co-host Evan has a spirited conversation with celebrated Filipino American actor Ramón De Ocampo . Ramón is known for his stage and television work, especially for his recurring roles on Notorious, Guidance, 12 Monkeys, The West Wing, Medium, Killer Instinct, Sons of Anarchy, Dynasty, and MacGyver. As a voice actor Ramón is the voice of the best-selling "Diary of A Wimpy Kid" series. What listeners might not know is Ramón is also a black belt in taekwondo.The Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal winner Hidilyn Diaz joins to talks with Nichole about her path to victory, and what she has in store next. Diaz is a Filipino professional weightlifter and air force lieutenant who led ger country to Olympic victory in Tokyo in 2020. She is the first Filipino Olympic gold medalist in history, and last year opened the Hidilyn Diaz Weightlifting Academy in the Philippines where she coaches kids in competitive power lifting. Diaz talks with Nichole about her plans to compete again in the 2028 Olympics.Evan goes deep into the origins of the yo-yo. The popular toy has been around for hundreds if not thousands of years but was modified into its present form by Filipino American Pedro Flores in Hollywood in the 1920's. Evan explores the history of Flores' partnership with Duncan Toys, and interviews world-champion freestyle yo-yo player Bryan Jardin. Bryan continues to compete, design yo-yos and curate competitions around the world. In this episode he gives listeners a few basic pointers on yo-yo technique.In Cryptid Corner Evan takes listeners deep into the mountainous jungles of the Philippines in search of the creepy cryptid known as the Tikbalang. Our hosts make a colorful sonic journey into the cities, markets and beaches of the Philippines with a narrated travelogue, and listeners familiar with Wild Interest will hear the usual segments like Favorite Sound, Grandparent Story, an Animal Call, Riddle, and kid-friendly jokes - all with a Filipino twist."Wild Interest" is the podcast made for kids, by kids. The show is committed to exploring children's inherent curiosity and providing a space for active listening that touches the heart and fuels the imagination. The kid-conceived and narrated podcast is designed to share experience, foster empathy and advance the importance of auditory storytelling. The underlying philosophy of the series is that the world - and kids especially -needs real human connection now more than ever. Founded in February of 2024, Wild Interest has over 365,000 downloads and counting and is enjoyed in America and over 150 countries around the world.“I've only listened to a few episodes so far but it's my new favorite podcast.” Writes one listener.“It's so interesting and I love Cryptid Corner. Best podcast ever!!”Another recent reviewer writes,“Absolute gold! My 8-year-old son says, "I feel like this is the best podcast l've ever heard. I like that you share jokes, and bring in grandparents for stories, and there's so much interesting stuff packed in the episodes. It's overloaded with awesome. It's something I really look forward to listening to."With new episodes released monthly, Wild Interest promises to captivate young minds with its unique blend of entertainment, education, and music. Parents who find themselves searching for“family podcast for kids, podcast for kids about animals, best kids' podcasts, tween podcasts, best podcast for car trips,” or even“mystery kids podcasts” are encouraged to tune in and join the Wild Interest adventure.Parents looking for alternatives to typical kids and family podcasts will enjoy how the show's topics inspire their children and become the basis for scintillating dinner table conversation, inquisitive queries, and maybe even the inspiration for kids to record and send in DIY segments of their own. Wild Interest provides a wholesome alternative to video-based children's entertainment, emphasizing the importance of auditory engagement in early psychological development.Host Evan explains“Our podcast is actually good for you! It's "brain broccoli," not "brain candy!" Nichole adds“What makes us different is that we emphasize positive emotions like joy and curiosity. Our music is calm, and our segments are thoughtful. We want to leave kids feeling recharged instead of overstimulated.”For more information about Wild Interest or to listen to the latest episodes, visit or subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.About Wild InterestCreated and hosted entirely by kids, each episode is unique. The topics change with every episode: Our hosts and contributors let their curiosity guide them. What's a leap year? Are all root beers created equal? What's it like to play football in the NFL? Could Mothman be real? What's up with Bigfoot? What's New Year's like in the Philippines? Experts are interviewed, primary sources are checked, cross-checked, and fact-checked, original music is composed, sounds are captured, and an episode is born.Wild Interest celebrates the wisdom, curiosity, and insight of children and provides a platform for kids to learn, share, and create together. While adults assist with the technical details, the show is entirely kid-created.Wild Interest is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Podcast Index, Deezer, Podcast Addict, or wherever you get your podcasts.

