Nisun International Expands Into Edible Oil Trading Sector, Targeting RMB 3 Billion (USD 415 Million) In 2025 Revenue.

Strategic acquisition enhances supply chain trading capabilities and market presence

SHANGHAI, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd ("Nisun International" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NISN ), a technology-driven financing solutions provider and a technology and industry-driven integrated supply chain services provider, today announced a major expansion into the edible oil trading sector through its newly acquired subsidiary Zhetai (Tianjin) Trading Co., Ltd. ("Zhetai Tianjin"), a leading edible oil trading company in Northern China.

Zhetai Tianjin, specializes in the centralized procurement, storage, refining, logistics, and distribution of edible oils, including soybean oil, rapeseed oil, and palm oil. The company expects to generate RMB 3 billion (approximately USD 415 million) in revenue from its edible oil business in 2025, leveraging its robust market position and operational strengths.

Headquartered in the Tianjin Binhai Free Trade Zone, Zhetai Tianjin is recognized as a national-scale enterprise and a leader in Northern China's edible oil sector. It operates several established brands, including "Jiran," "Boxin," "Bohai Bian," and "Jixin," which are distributed across 11 provinces in China. Strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as COFCO, Sinograin, Beijing Grain Group, Louis Dreyfus, and Cargill ensure product quality and supply chain stability.

"This expansion into the edible oil sector is a strategic milestone in Nisun International's ongoing efforts to deepen our supply chain capabilities in high-demand, essential industries," said Xin Liu, CEO of Nisun International. "Zhetai Tianjin's established market presence and operational strength position it as a key growth driver within our integrated trading platform. We are confident in its potential to deliver significant growth in the edible oil market."

Furthermore, Nisun International sees strong potential for synergies between Zhetai Tianjin's trading operations and the Company's supply chain financing services. By cross-selling its higher-margin financial solutions to companies along the edible oil value chain, Nisun International aims to enhance both customer value and long-term profitability.

The Chinese edible oil market, the largest globally, exceeds 40 million tons in annual consumption and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5% over the next five years. Zhetai Tianjin's extensive distribution network and strong brand presence position Nisun International to capitalize on this growing demand, further enhancing its supply chain financing services and overall business growth.

Zhetai Tianjin became a majority-owned subsidiary of Nisun International in early 2025. Full details related to the transaction will be included in the Company's first half 2025 financial report.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN ) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its industry experience, Nisun International is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun International provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun International continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun International aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun International 's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun International encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun International 's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun International assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

